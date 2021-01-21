Every soon-to-be-bride needs a dedicated team to help plan and execute her unique vision; and those personally invested in the day’s success mean all the difference. At Jack Hadden Floral & Event Design, decades of experience, a personal approach and a love for design ensure every bride is in good hands.
“When you are one of our brides, you have full access to not only me, but my whole design team,” says owner Leslie Habets. “We have an open-door policy. When I call clients it’s not just to fulfill a contract, it’s more like I’m calling up a friend to brainstorm ideas.”
If you’re thinking about your wedding, you’re already thinking about how flowers will complete your look. Jack Hadden’s team of designers have provided some insight for your own brainstorming session:
My Vision is Simple. Do I Need a Florist?
If you want your day to run as smoothly as possible, yes.
“With DIY weddings, people come in and don’t understand the rules of their venue, the fluctuations of the flower market, or the logistics of making everything work together,” Leslie says. “They have a grand plan, and then there is panic, even with small backyard weddings. A professional florist is comfortable in every setting and knows how to make it look its best.”
When Should I Book a Florist?
At least three months in advance. The Jack Hadden team handles more than 80 weddings each year; like many local vendors, their calendar fills quickly. Even if you’re not ready to discuss details, you should get on their books.
Before booking a floral vendor, you should have a venue secured. Experienced florists like Jack Hadden know the layout of local venues like the back of their hand, and understand the rules of each as well as the best techniques to make them shine.
Do I Need a Budget Just for Flowers?
Yes. Not much planning can be done without one. Oh, and keep it realistic.
“If you’ve been all over Pinterest and you know what you want, that’s great,” Leslie says. “But lots of girls don’t know what flowers cost, and want a look that may not fit in the budget they have set. We can come up with something to fit that budget, and still hit that wow factor.”
The bridal party often comprises most of the floral budget, so brides should keep in mind the money fluctuation between having three bridesmaids, or having 14.
Don’t I Just Pick a Package?
When it comes to wedding flowers, Leslie has found that two designs prevail: traditional, with lots of blooms and color; and bohemian, with heavy greenery. Whatever your style or theme, a professional florist will work to accentuate it.
“We don’t do packages. Every Client is different and every wedding created is different,” Leslie says. “We make sure to customize your look. If we get something in that we think will complete your look and make it stand out, we’re going to include that for you.”
Jack Hadden Floral and Event Design is located at 120 West Main Street in downtown Aberdeen. For more information, visit www.jackhadden.com, call 910-944-1071, or follow them at Facebook and Instagram at Jack Haddel Floral.
