Newsboys

Paperboys line up outside The Pilot's office in this undated photograph. The newspaper celebrated the 100th anniversary of its first issue in 2020.

 File photograph/The Pilot

This article is part of The Pilot’s look back at the 10 biggest, non-coronavirus news stories of 2020.

There was enough news going on outside of Moore County in the year 1920 to keep anyone well occupied. But Carthage newsman Stacy Brewer had his sights set closer to home. At the age of 36, he established The Pilot Printing Company in Vass and published the first issue of The Pilot on Nov. 26, 1920.

Fully a century has passed, and The Pilot has counted the likes of Weymouth matriarch Katharine Boyd and N.C. Poet Laureate Sam Ragan among its six publishers. Carrying on their legacy — and the paper’s founding mission — has now become the responsibility of David Woronoff.

Woronoff, along with his uncle and former Raleigh News and Observer publisher Frank Daniels, Jr. and an ownership group rounded out by Frank Daniels III, Jack Andrews and Lee Dirks acquired The Pilot in 1996.

“We’re a lot different today than what Stacy Brewer created 100 years ago, but I think every one of those publishers would look at what we’re doing and what we stand for and they would be very proud. That’s what gets me motivated every day,” said Woronoff.

“We exist to serve our community. Not a lot of newspapers today have that value. The Pilot, for 100 years, has put the community first, its advertisers second and its shareholders third. I think that is something that has stood the test of time.”

