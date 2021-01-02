This article is part of The Pilot’s look back at the 10 biggest, non-coronavirus news stories of 2020.
For the second time in nine years, Sandhills Community College got the chance to call itself national basketball champions.
The Flyers men’s basketball team, which ran up a 34-2 record last season, ran through the field in early March at the NJCAA Division III National Championship in Rochester, Minn. What was more remarkable was that the team did it on a compressed schedule. The tournament was shortened due to the breaking coronavirus, forcing SCC to play both its semi final and final on the same day.
The 93-89 victory over Mohawk Valley CC gave SCC head coach Mike Apple and SCC their second championship in nine years; the school did it for the first time in 2013.
“We are excited for our guys on the team and in the program,” said Apple after the victory. “The outpouring of support we received from the faculty and staff at Sandhills Community College, along with the Moore County community was incredible. I think this win speaks volumes for how good basketball is in North Carolina, both at our level (junior college) and at the high school level.
“I also believe it is a testament to how committed the guys in our basketball program are to winning and doing things the Sandhills way.”
The Flyers went into the tournament ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation for most of the three months beforehand. They completed the season by winning their final 18 games in a row.
