This article is part of The Pilot’s look back at the 10 biggest, non-coronavirus news stories of 2020.
Moore County’s two largest towns, Pinehurst and Southern Pines, saw turnover at their top law enforcement position this past year.
In Pinehurst, Chief Earl Phipps retired at the end of August. He had previously planned to retire in October 2019 but put that off because of changes in the Police Department that included the hiring of a new deputy chief, the retirement of a captain and the resignation of an administrative coordinator.
“I decided to postpone it until everybody was in place and got a little more experience, and were more familiar with our operations,” said Phipps, who served the village for nine years.
In Southern Pines, Chief Bob Temme stepped down and retired in October, ending a 45-year career in public service in the Northeast and here.
Temme worked for the police department in Stamford, Connecticut, for 22 years before retiring in 2004. After settling in North Carolina, he joined the Southern Pines Police Department where he oversaw the department’s community relations and professional development divisions before he was promoted to police chief in 2012.
“He has had an incredible career,” said Town Manager Reagan Parsons. “He has a lot to be proud of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.