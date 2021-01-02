The first day of early voting at the new community center in Pinehurst.

The first day of early voting at the new community center in Pinehurst. 

 Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

This article is part of The Pilot’s look back at the 10 biggest, non-coronavirus news stories of 2020.

It took 17 years of planning and saving, but Pinehurst in 2020 welcomed its newest public building: the long-awaited community center.

Built at the corner of Rattlesnake Trail and N.C. 211, the $4.9 million center was dedicated during a ribbon cutting back in February. The center’s centerpiece is a full-size gymnasium with court lines for basketball, volleyball and pickleball. It also boasts a multi-purpose room, arts/crafts room, programs room, wellness/dance room, offices for the parks and recreation staff, restrooms, storage and a small catering kitchen.

“We are excited to be here,” Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wagner said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “This is something that has been a long time coming.”

The community center even did new duty last fall as a polling place for early voting.

