This article is part of The Pilot’s look back at the 10 biggest, non-coronavirus news stories of 2020.
The Pinecrest High School Boys basketball team saw success last year it hadn’t experienced for almost 50 years.
The team, which won regular season and conference titles within the Sandhills Athletic Conference, earned a No. 3 seed ranking for the state playoffs. The team made its deepest run in the playoffs since 1972, making it all the way to a Final Four showdown against conference rival Lumberton.
The magical season ended there, however, with a 65-47 loss in the East Regional finals of the state 4-A basketball playoffs at Capel Arena at Fayetteville State University.
The team ended its season with a 27-4 record.
Sadly, had the Pinecrest team won that game, it would have earned a co-state basketball championship and shared the honors with North Mecklenburg High. After the state played its regional finals, it canceled the final match-up because of the burgeoning coronavirus pandemic and declared both finalists as champions.
