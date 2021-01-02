Dante Poole, principal of Aberdeen Elementary School, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in August.

Dante Poole, principal of Aberdeen Elementary School, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in August.

 Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

This article is part of The Pilot’s look back at the 10 biggest, non-coronavirus news stories of 2020.

In 2018, an overwhelming number of Moore County voters agreed to support up to $103 million in bonds to build three new elementary schools for Aberdeen, Southern Pines and Pinehurst. In August this past year, Moore County Schools officials and guests cut the ribbon on the new Aberdeen Elementary.

Located off N.C. 5, the new school can accommodate up to 800 students. It combined students from Aberdeen Primary and Aberdeen Elementary schools, which were declared surplus and are in the process of being sold. The new school includes a number of design and architectural flairs that nod to the town’s roots as a railroad center and crossroads of commerce.

The school’s future will almost certainly involve educating students who have yet to be born, and who will live in homes and neighborhoods that haven’t been imagined. Aberdeen has already approved a subdivision of more than 500 homes on the 230 acres adjacent to the elementary school campus.

For Mayor Robbie Farrell, a lifelong Aberdeen resident, the new school hasn’t been a moment too soon in coming.

“I do have one word that I had in my mind coming here today, and that is: ‘Finally,’ we do have a new school in Aberdeen,” he said. “I was an Aberdeen Elementary Red Devil. That tells you how long ago that was.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days