This article is part of The Pilot’s look back at the 10 biggest, non-coronavirus news stories of 2020.
In 2018, an overwhelming number of Moore County voters agreed to support up to $103 million in bonds to build three new elementary schools for Aberdeen, Southern Pines and Pinehurst. In August this past year, Moore County Schools officials and guests cut the ribbon on the new Aberdeen Elementary.
Located off N.C. 5, the new school can accommodate up to 800 students. It combined students from Aberdeen Primary and Aberdeen Elementary schools, which were declared surplus and are in the process of being sold. The new school includes a number of design and architectural flairs that nod to the town’s roots as a railroad center and crossroads of commerce.
The school’s future will almost certainly involve educating students who have yet to be born, and who will live in homes and neighborhoods that haven’t been imagined. Aberdeen has already approved a subdivision of more than 500 homes on the 230 acres adjacent to the elementary school campus.
For Mayor Robbie Farrell, a lifelong Aberdeen resident, the new school hasn’t been a moment too soon in coming.
“I do have one word that I had in my mind coming here today, and that is: ‘Finally,’ we do have a new school in Aberdeen,” he said. “I was an Aberdeen Elementary Red Devil. That tells you how long ago that was.”
