This article is part of The Pilot’s look back at the 10 biggest, non-coronavirus news stories of 2020.
Election season came early to North Carolina this past year, with the state holding a primary election in March instead of May. One of the key races on that primary ballot was the Republican primary for District Attorney. Maureen Krueger, who had served as DA since 2007, decided in summer 2019 not to seek re-election.
The judicial district of which Moore is part was reconfigured to include Hoke County as well. The campaign attracted two attorneys: veteran prosecutor Mike Hardin, who had been chief assistant district attorney for Hoke and Scotland counties, and Arthur Donadio, who began his law career as a prosecutor before transitioning to private practice. He then was rehired by Krueger in 2019.
The campaign was hard fought, with both candidates waging extensive outreach efforts online and in the media. It also turned nasty several times, with Hardin and Donadio — and their respective partisans — lobbing attacks and insults.
Despite Krueger’s endorsement of Donadio, Hardin handily won the race with more than 60 percent of the vote. Since he did not have a Democratic challenger, Hardin sat out the rest of the election season and was officially elected to a four-year term in November. He was sworn into office on Friday, Jan. 1.
