PRIMARY2020 HARDIN.jpeg

Mike Hardin

 Courtesy Photograph

This article is part of The Pilot’s look back at the 10 biggest, non-coronavirus news stories of 2020.

Election season came early to North Carolina this past year, with the state holding a primary election in March instead of May. One of the key races on that primary ballot was the Republican primary for District Attorney. Maureen Krueger, who had served as DA since 2007, decided in summer 2019 not to seek re-election.

The judicial district of which Moore is part was reconfigured to include Hoke County as well. The campaign attracted two attorneys: veteran prosecutor Mike Hardin, who had been chief assistant district attorney for Hoke and Scotland counties, and Arthur Donadio, who began his law career as a prosecutor before transitioning to private practice. He then was rehired by Krueger in 2019.

The campaign was hard fought, with both candidates waging extensive outreach efforts online and in the media. It also turned nasty several times, with Hardin and Donadio — and their respective partisans — lobbing attacks and insults.

Despite Krueger’s endorsement of Donadio, Hardin handily won the race with more than 60 percent of the vote. Since he did not have a Democratic challenger, Hardin sat out the rest of the election season and was officially elected to a four-year term in November. He was sworn into office on Friday, Jan. 1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days