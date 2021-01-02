This article is part of The Pilot’s look back at the 10 biggest, non-coronavirus news stories of 2020.
In October, FirstHealth of the Carolinas approved a key step toward beginning its $68 million cancer center, finalizing interior architectural plans.
The facility, to be built across the street from its campus on Page Road, features a four-story building and adjoining parking deck across the street from Moore Regional’s main hospital campus in Pinehurst.
“The development of the FirstHealth Comprehensive Cancer Center on the Moore Regional campus is a major step forward for patients and families in our community and surrounding areas who are facing a cancer diagnosis,” said Sherwood Blackwood, chairman of FirstHealth’s Board of Directors.
FirstHealth serves 15 counties in central North Carolina. While the region’s population has grown, so too has the cancer rate.
“We feel this is a good time to build a comprehensive cancer center,” said Firsthealth CEO Mickey Foster. “This brings everything together under one roof. It also gives us the space to give multidisciplinary care for our patients.”
Land clearing is already underway for the parking deck and work should be completed in May. Construction of the center itself will begin about that same time frame and should wrap up in late 2022.
