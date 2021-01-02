Robert Levy, left, David Hensley and Philip Holmes

Robert Levy, left, David Hensley and Philip Holmes

 Courtesy photographs

This article is part of The Pilot’s look back at the 10 biggest, non-coronavirus news stories of 2020.

Backlash against incumbents on the Moore County Board of Education put a slate of newcomers on the school board in November, and overnight the board’s dynamic was changed.

Robert Levy won the District 2 seat from Helena Wallin-Miller. David Hensley finished ahead of Betty Wells Brown for the District 4 seat on the school board, and Philip Holmes won the District 5 seat John Weaver was appointed to last year.

Stacey Caldwell, the lone incumbent re-elected to the school board, won the District 1 seat with 81 percent of the vote over Brandon Coleman.

With few other competitive elections locally, Moore County voters’ attention turned to the school board.

“I believe a lot of people were looking at this race. It was probably the biggest local race in the county. A lot of people were paying attention to it and a lot of people were doing their research,” Holmes said after the election.

Hensley, Holmes and Levy have pledged to bring a more critical eye to decision making by Superintendent Bob Grimesey and the other board members. In their first couple of meetings in December, they made that clear as they questioned everything from the amount of bonuses for lower-paid staff to buying an activity bus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days