This article is part of The Pilot’s look back at the 10 biggest, non-coronavirus news stories of 2020.
Backlash against incumbents on the Moore County Board of Education put a slate of newcomers on the school board in November, and overnight the board’s dynamic was changed.
Robert Levy won the District 2 seat from Helena Wallin-Miller. David Hensley finished ahead of Betty Wells Brown for the District 4 seat on the school board, and Philip Holmes won the District 5 seat John Weaver was appointed to last year.
Stacey Caldwell, the lone incumbent re-elected to the school board, won the District 1 seat with 81 percent of the vote over Brandon Coleman.
With few other competitive elections locally, Moore County voters’ attention turned to the school board.
“I believe a lot of people were looking at this race. It was probably the biggest local race in the county. A lot of people were paying attention to it and a lot of people were doing their research,” Holmes said after the election.
Hensley, Holmes and Levy have pledged to bring a more critical eye to decision making by Superintendent Bob Grimesey and the other board members. In their first couple of meetings in December, they made that clear as they questioned everything from the amount of bonuses for lower-paid staff to buying an activity bus.
