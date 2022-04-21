Back for its sixth year, the much-anticipated “Ladies Wine Out” returns in May to Weymouth’s gardens. This popular happy hour features a wine bar, appetizers and desserts by Scott’s Table, wine raffle, silent auctions, mystery boxes and music by the Stone Dolls Trio. The event on Wednesday May 4, is presented by Women of Weymouth and will be held outdoors on Weymouth Center’s gardens and grounds, now in spring bloom.
“All items in our raffles, auctions, and mystery boxes are curated to appeal to women of all ages and have been graciously donated by local merchants, artists, and individuals,” says Bev Reynolds, chair of Women of Weymouth. “We’re excited to offer our showcase wine raffle once again: a valuable collection of unique wines donated from the personal wine cellars of our friends and supporters. So, bring a friend and join the fun!”
Each year ‘Ladies Wine Out’ brings together women of all ages and backgrounds, from young professionals and young moms to ‘those of a certain age.”
“Everyone looks forward to the spring evening, as the lush and meticulously maintained gardens are at their most resplendent,” says Reynolds. “This year we are honoring many of our area’s essential workers as our guests. They deserve a special ‘thank you’ for all they’ve done for our community over the past two years.
Reynolds extends a special thanks you to this year’s sponsors, Cathy Breeden, Debbie Darby, Marie O’Brien, Pamela O’Hara and Jackie Ross, broker/realtors from the Berkshire Hathaway Pinehurst Realty Group.
Funds raised from “Ladies Wine Out” go toward continued improvements of the historic Boyd House, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
The May 4 event takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. Tickets are $35 for Weymouth supporters and $45 for general admission, and are available until April 28 at weymouthcenter.org.
