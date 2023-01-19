Planning and preparing for YOUR big day, is an excellent rehearsal for the rest of your marriage. It can be an exceptional exercise in communication, working as a team and creating something that represents both of you as a couple. Finances and budgeting drive this event as well as your individual opinions. Therefore, it’s individual and unique as the two of you. There is no right or wrong, only what you happily create together as a couple.
This same methodology can be applied to your financial marriage. Your individual opinion and comfort brought together will create your unique collaboration financially. Couples report that the number one stressor of a marriage is finances. But it doesn’t have to be. Open and honest communication, with a deliberate thought-out financial plan, for now and the future, is how you achieve financial confidence for life together. Let me repeat that, a deliberate thought-out financial plan.
A solid plan as you begin your life together is essential. A plan that is adaptable and suits your needs now and grows with you throughout life. Seeking the advice of a third party can help you come together, in a safe and nonjudgmental space to bring your collected goals, comforts, etc. together to create your financial road map.
As a financial advisor, this is an area I focus on educating people about. I have made it a goal of mine to make myself available to couples, no matter their status, to find education and collaboration.
From an annual budget and home ownership to the cost of family planning and estate planning, there are many boxes to check and topics to cover. It doesn’t have to be stressful; it can actually be fun. Perhaps that’s the financial mind of mine talking, ha!
It is also important to gain an understanding of what each of your current financial situations looks like. Does it need to be organized? Consolidated? Is there debt that needs to be refinanced? So many questions that often times are uncomfortable to ask/discuss. But it is a necessity. The communication, clarity and collaboration is part of the unity of marriage.
Often times it takes time to lace together a newlywed couples financial map. That’s okay. Maybe you aren’t married yet but you already have combined your financial lives and are feeling stronger than ever as one. You still need a map, a plan, and answers to the “what if this happens? Or that.” It may even be that you have decided to not “marry” your finances at all. Again, nothing is wrong, no answer is incorrect. However, you need a plan for the financial things that do come together and waiting for a situation to arise can equal stress. Plan ahead, work together, even if it’s not financially 100% together. You are a couple after all and a team of two!
We offer no fee consultations with all couples and everyone in our community. We want everyone to achieve financial confidence for life. The first, and often ongoing step, toward that is education. That’s where we start.
“I have seen so many financial partnerships over the years and there is no wrong recipe, only what is right for you as a couple. But that recipe has to be created together to work.” – Sheree Lancaster, Sr Financial Advisor
Star of the Pines Wealth Management / Southern Pines, NC
Affiliated with Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC. Securities offered through Capital Investment Group, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. 100 E. Six Forks Road, Ste. 200, Raleigh, NC 27609 (919) 831-2370
