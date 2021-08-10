I regularly hear stories of individuals and families who struggle with the after-effects of the death of a loved one. Most are not prepared to take on the role of administering an estate in a time of grief, especially one of some size and complexity.
In the best case, the deceased has been proactive in defining his or her legacy and all is in order. In the worst case, there can be a drawn out estate settlement, family in-fighting and avoidable taxes and legal expenses.
Under current tax law, gift and estate tax planning has mostly impacted high- net-worth clients. That may be changing. Recent tax proposals have been introduced that, if enacted, would have significant tax implications on a much broader population of investors.
Should you be worried? Let’s review what we know.
What are Federal transfer taxes?
There are three components of the Federal transfer tax:
- Federal Gift Tax: Imposed on lifetime transfers by gift.
- Federal Estate Tax: Imposed on transfers of property at death.
- Generation Skipping Tax: Imposed on lifetime transfers and transfers at death to beneficiaries more than one generation below the transferor. The GST tax is in addition to any other applicable gift or estate taxes that apply to the transfer and is assessed at the highest transfer tax rate (40% for 2021).
Do all estates and gifts get taxed?
No. The applicable credit amount (formerly unified credit amount) is the amount that can be transferred before any estate or gift tax liability will be incurred. In 2021, the applicable credit amount is $11.7 million. This amount is set to revert to pre-2018 levels (ap- proximately half its current amount) after 2025.
The Deceased Spousal Unused Exclusion (DSUE) is the applicable credit or exclusion that was unused by the estate of a previously deceased spouse. It may be combined with a spouse’s applicable credit amount to enhance the exclusion amount.
Every donor is also allowed a Generation Skipping Tax (GST) exemption. The amount for the exemption is $11.7 million in 2021.
How are assets valued?
Estate assets are valued at fair market value at date of death. Gift assets are valued at fair market value at the date of the giftThere is a step up in cost basis for estate assets to date of death fair market value and the step-up cost basis carries over to the beneficiary. For example, John passes away and leaves his daughter, Susan, 100 shares of ABC stock. John paid $10 per share for an original cost basis of $1,000.
When John died, ABC stock was valued at $20 per share or $2,000. Susan’s cost basis “steps up” from $1,000 to $2,000. When Susan sells ABC stock, her gain or loss will be based on the $2,000 cost basis.
There is no step-in basis for gifts and the carryover basis of the donor carries over to the donee. If in the example above John gave Susan the shares as a gift prior to his death, Susan would have retained the original $1,000 cost basis.
Should I consider utilizing the current applicable credit amount in 2021?
The increased basic exclusion amount is temporary for the years 2018-2025, after which it is scheduled to revert to the pre-2018 amount (approximately half of the current amount). Final regulations assure taxpayers there will be no claw back of the current high temporary exclusion.
The regulations provide a special rule that allows an estate to compute its estate tax using the higher of the basic exclusion amount that applied when gifts were made during life or the basic exclusion amount on the date of death.
Therefore, individuals taking advantage of the temporary increase of the gift and estate tax exclusion amounts in effect from 2018 to 2025 will not be adversely impacted after 2025 when the exclusion is scheduled to be reduced to pre-2018 levels.
Is there anything I need to do now?
As of today, the recent tax proposals are just that — proposals. While there is a push to raise tax revenues to fund new initiatives, there is also significant resistance. Either way, it’s reasonable to assume there is a greater risk of higher taxes in the future.
2021 could be a very consequential year for estate and gift taxation. A careful discussion with a qualified estate planning attorney and a Parsec advisor is a great place to start.
To schedule a conversation with Scott Kittrell at Parsec Financial’s office in downtown Southern Pines, call 910-684-8054 or visit parsecfinancial.com/team/scott-kittrell
