The past two years turned the wedding world upside down, but the future is bright, especially for florists. Southern Pines florist Hollyfield Design says now more than ever, soon-to-be newlyweds want a ‘wow’ factor and are open to more colorful and creative floral arrangements on their big day.
If you spent the pandemic scouring the internet and social media for wedding ideas, you’re probably up to date on the latest trends. If you haven’t, then Hollyfield Design has the scoop.
Color
Pre-pandemic, we lived in an age of elegant neutrals and classic pastels, but post-pandemic brides want something a little more fun. They’re adventuring into saturated colors and dramatic arrangements. If you want color, choose one or two primary hues, then add a supporting cast of secondary shades to bring your arrangements to life. While color is gaining traction, don’t be afraid to buck the trend and go for all-white bouquets — classic never goes out of style.
Texture
Traditional weddings often pair hydrangeas with roses for a nice texture mix. But Hollyfield says more and more texture options are making their way into weddings, from dried and preserved elements to grasses and wild greenery that break up a bold palette. Embracing nature can also set your floral arrangements apart. Incorporate flowers of all shapes and sizes into your big day to mirror natural growth and bring an artistic vibe. Many couples will opt for locally sourced seasonal flowers and greenery to blend their wedding visions seamlessly into its location.
Now, onto bouquets: We love creating big, loose bouquets at Hollyfield Design. In the South, loose garden styles with a “just picked” feel will always have a home, but don’t shy away from a slim, scaled-back handheld, which can be so chic and current, as well as proportioned well for the petite bride.
Scale
Some couples have literally gone big after waiting years to have their weddings. Expect grand arrangements and dramatic designs in 2023. While wedding party bouquets and boutonnieres might stay understated, ceremonial arrangements and reception flowers will be the opposite. Sweeping aisle displays and big custom floral arches will center the bride and groom and create that perfect backdrop for photography.
Flowers are one of the best ways to make a statement at your wedding. Whether you already have a specific vision for the big day or want creative assistance, reach out to Hollyfield Design for all your floral needs, from bridal bouquets to ceremonial backdrops and beautifully crafted centerpieces. Our talented designers create bouquets and floral arrangements with each client’s style and budget in mind.
Call (910) 692-7243 to schedule a consultation or visit our website www.hollyfieldinc.com for inspiration and to submit a request.
Photograph by Mollie Tobias Photography
