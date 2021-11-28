Moore County is home to a plethora of programs that support local children, check in on the elderly, help people in immediate crisis and assist families in need.
Many of them are supported by the United Way of Moore County.
For the past 53 years, United Way of Moore County has raised millions of dollars to support nonprofits that focus on quality education that leads to stable jobs, sustained financial independence, and good health.
“The Arc of Moore County is grateful to United Way of Moore County for its continuing support of our efforts to enhance the lives of people with developmental disabilities in our community. By providing short-term relief from parents’ daily caregiving routines, The Arc’s Respite Care program helps strengthen families and avert crisis situations. Thanks to United Way of Moore County, The Arc is here to provide support to all we serve. Thank you, United Way!” — Wendy Carter (executive director, The Arc of Moore County)
"As a nonprofit here in Moore County, a significant factor to our success is the very valuable partnership with United Way. Meals on Wheels of the Sandhills has been fortunate to receive funding support from United Way of Moore County for more than 16 years, often totaling a third of our entire annual budget. Feeding those who might otherwise go hungry is our mission. As a community partner agency with United Way, we can continue to alleviate this indiscriminate situation. Meal on Wheels is proud of its long-time affiliation with United Way of Moore County." — Rebecca Listrom (executive director, Meals on Wheels of the Sandhills)
Currently, United Way of Moore County partners with and helps fund 14 local charitable organizations and 16 programs. The local United Way also provides 2-1-1 Information and referral service to the community connecting local people to services in Moore County and ensuring help for families impacted by COVID-19 with the COVID- Relief Fund.
“By making a commitment of financial support, United Way ensures that programs created to address these challenges are equipped to address them when they occur,” says Executive Director Linda Pearson.
“We understand how important it is to have access to programs that support mental health, physical health and other conditions people face in their day to day living. It is because of the support of United Way that our Moore County community has access to many programs that are likely not available in surrounding counties.”
“By donating to United Way of Moore County, you are supporting the Barbershop Literacy Initiative where we give free books to children who come in for a haircut. Every little bit helps.” — David Foxx (owner, Heads Up Barbershop, literacy volunteer)
“When you donate to the United Way of Moore County, you give a woman like me who was homeless and hopeless a bed at The Bethany House, where I found love, understanding, and purpose, which has led to a productive and full life.” — Anonymous
“United Way of Moore County and the Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care have had a strong partnership for many years and we have received generous financial sup- port from the United Way year after year. This support helps us better serve residents of Moore County with emergency and essential human needs. The experienced team at the United Way is well connected with the needs of our community and we receive referrals from the United Way regularly." — Stephen Phillips (executive director, Sandhills / Moore Coalition for Human Care)
With the United Way of Moore County’s support, dozens of agencies have gotten the help they need to thrive, while some others now fly on their own. It’s all been accomplished with the support of existing and new donors.
All gifts can make an impact — even just $10 a month can supply formula and diapers to a new infant via Friend to Friend; provide classroom materials to the Northern Moore Family Resource Center; purchase medication for those receiving assistance from the American Red Cross; and much more.
To learn more about what your donation can do, visit unitedwaymoore.com or call (910) 692-2413.
Show Your Support and Get a Chance to Win!
Enter a raffle to support United Way of Moore County and get a chance to win a three-day, two-night golf package for two at Pinehurst Resort. The package includes accommodations, breakfast and dinner daily and one round of golf per day, including one round on the Donald Ross masterpiece No. 2.
The drawing will be held at 3 p.m. on Dec. 20 — only 100 raffle tickets will be sold. Get yours at TicketMeSandhills by clicking here.
