As power outages plunged our community into darkness, the organizations supported by the United Way of Moore County responded to provide food, warm clothing, and connection to other needed resources.
This season, the United Way Moore County has partnered with Pinehurst Resort to gift the community with the chance to win a lifelong memory. A fundraising raffle offers the 1-in-100 chance to win a 3-day, 2-night golf package for two: including accommodations, daily breakfast and dinner, and a round of golf per day — with one round on Donald Ross masterpiece No. 2.
The tickets are $100 each, and only 100 will be sold. The drawing will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Tickets can be found
What does the United Way of Moore County do?
For the past 53 years, United Way of Moore County has raised millions of dollars to support local nonprofits.
Currently, United Way of Moore County partners with and helps fund 14 local charitable organizations. The local United Way also provides 2-1-1 information and referral service to the community connecting local people to services in Moore County and ensuring help for families.
The organization is focused on assisting programs that improve the community’s health, financial stability and education.
Health programs give safe sanctuary when needed and support greater independence for daily healthy maintenance.
Financial support services, available to individuals and families in economic crisis, offer opportunities to change one’s financial status to where they become self-sustaining.
Education support programs work to train future leaders, form trusting relationships between youth and adults and provide a jump start for kindergarten students in Northern Moore County.
“We understand how important it is to have access to programs that support mental health, physical health and other conditions people face in their day to day living,” says United Way Moore County President Linda Pearson. “It is because of the support of United Way that our Moore County community has access to many programs that are likely not available in surrounding counties.”
How Does My Donation Help?
With the United Way of Moore County’s support, dozens of agencies have gotten the help they need to thrive, while some others now fly on their own.
It’s all been accomplished with the support of existing and new donors.
All gifts can make an impact — even just $10 a month can supply formula and diapers to a new infant via Friend to Friend; provide classroom materials to the Northern Moore Family Resource Center; purchase medication for those receiving assistance from the American Red Cross; and much more.
Your $100 donation could win a stay at Pinehurst Resort.
But even if your raffle ticket isn’t the winner, you can celebrate having provided 25 weeks of transportation for pre-school children, or 100 weeks of life-sustaining medication through the United Way Moore County.
To learn more about what your donation can do, visit unitedwaymoore.com or call (910) 692-2413.
