Every dollar given to United Way of Moore County directly impacts our neighbors through the work of partner agencies the United Way supports. The organization is beginning its 2022 campaign, and is giving back to the community with a free event for dog lovers at Armory Park: Woofstock.
A free, family friendly event open to well-behaved dogs and their humans, donations will be accepted at entry for the United Way of Moore County and for upgrades to Martin Park, the town of Southern Pines’ off-leash dog park.
How does the United Way Use Donations?
The United Way of Moore County is focused on supporting:
:: Educational programs that help train future leaders, foster relationships between youth and adults and ensure early school success
:: Financial support services that offer individuals and families in economic crisis opportunities to become self-sustaining
:: Health programs that give safe sanctuary where needed and encourage independence by providing guidance for daily maintenance and treatment.
“United Way of Moore County always has the people of this community at the forefront of the work we do,” says Linda Pearson, the United Way of Moore County’s executive director. “We understand that at some time in a person’s life, they may be faced with unexpected life challenges and require assistance.”
Every Donation Stays Local.
Every dollar donated to the United Way of Moore County stays in the community. A donation of $20 can provide 20 weeks of life-sustaining medications for someone on a fixed income. A $40 donation can provide 10 weeks of transportation for preschool children without a way to get to school.
“Funds raised in our community stay in our community to help build a better place for us all to live, work, and raise our families,” says chairman of the board, Kit McKinley. “For the past two campaigns we have centered around the phrase, Give Moore Local, to remind donors they are helping improve lives in our community.”
For the past 54 years, United Way of Moore County has raised millions of dollars to support programs at local nonprofit partner agencies.
Those fundraising efforts have connected more than 3,700 children to educational opportunities, helped more than 6,000 families achieve or sustain financial independence, and provided 25,000 meals to the elderly and disabled.
“By making a commitment of financial support, United Way ensures that programs created to address these challenges are equipped to address them when they occur,” Pearson says. “We understand how important it is to have access to programs that support mental health, physical health and other conditions people face in their day to day living. It is because of the support of United Way that our Moore County community has access to many programs that are likely not available in surrounding counties. The programs we are able to support are a result of the giving nature of this community.”
United Way of Moore Countyis located at 780 NW Broad St. in Southern Pines. To learn more about the organization and the local nonprofits it supports, visit unitedwaymoore.com or call (910) 692-2413.
