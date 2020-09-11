The United Way of Moore County is marking its 52nd year of service with a fundraising campaign that highlights the community’s commitment to supporting those who need it most. The 2020 campaign, “Together - We Are The Difference,” celebrates the generosity of local donors and the work of local volunteers, each dedicated to making a collective impact bigger than themselves — one that’s needed more this year than ever before.
The United Way of Moore County was among the first to step up when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, making funds available for its partners before many other assistance programs had been established. In March, directors set aside a large amount of funding for nonprofits who were working to serve those taking a financial hit from the pandemic.
So far, the Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care has used $26,000 of the $30,000 received from the United Way to assist 45 families with basic needs, such as food and utility bills. Barrett Walker, the coalition’s executive director, estimated that 95 percent of those who reached out for help were new clients.
United Way also has worked to alleviate stress on emergency systems through ‘2-1-1,’ a 24/7 health and human service hotline that connects people to the different types of assistance that are available in their communities.
“We were among the first to make sure the people of Moore County were taken care of, should the need arise,” said Linda Pearson, executive director of the United Way of Moore County. “We have been really fortunate to be able to help, and serve those in need when they needed it most. Because of our network, we already had processes in place ready to go.”
Supporting those who had lost time at work or lost their jobs completely is important, but it’s just the beginning of the work still left to do. As the pandemic has dragged on, so have safety restrictions that have forced local nonprofits to postpone or cancel events that sustained them for months out of the year. The United Way of Moore County has canceled its popular adult tricycle race, which pitted grown-ups against each other on a blocked-off downtown Southern Pines street, and has moved its “Together -
We Are The Difference” campaign to virtual platforms.
“This fundraising drive will help us continue to work to connect our partners to the community support they need,” Pearson said.
The United Way of Moore County serves 13 nonprofit agencies and 15 programs, from the Coalition to the American Red Cross, Meals on Wheels, the Arc of Moore County , Northern Moore Family Resource Center, Boy Scouts of America and Moore County 4-H Youth Development, along with other nonprofits with education, financial stability and health programs.
In Moore County, every dollar given to the United Way goes to supporting its community partners, as well as agencies and charities outside of its partner base chosen by donors. Visit unitedwaymoore.com to make a one-time or recurring donation, download a donation form, or view volunteer opportunities — and be the difference.
