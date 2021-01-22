You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Treatments Backed by Dermatologists

Trust Your Glow to PMC Dermatology

  • 0
AAA_9862.tif

Every bride’s skin should be radiant — and your big day is far too important to trust to over-the-counter creams and even the most educated of guesses. At Pinehurst Medical Clinic’s Dermatology Department, you’ll not only find high-quality products with proven formulas, but a team of six expert providers who take a collaborative approach to give you your best skin.

“We have one of the most experienced teams in the area for dermatology and aesthetics,” says Amy Hall, a licensed medical esthetician with more than 15 years of experience in cosmetics and dermatology. “We’re an all in one as far as skincare is concerned — there’s no reason to go anywhere else.”

Products Trusted by the Experts

Shopping for dresses and makeup are at the forefront of many brides’ minds, but treatments shouldn’t be left to the last minute. Pinehurst Medical Clinic’s Dermatology Department offers an entire acne treatment line, from glycolic washes to retinol products, that deliver the best results if started months ahead of time. Brightening formulas that can address pigmentation should also be started well in advance.

Background_4.tif

Treatments that Deliver Results

The team at Pinehurst Medical Clinic’s Dermatology Department knows that everyone’s skin is unique — that’s why every treatment plan starts with a free consultation. Briana Vincent, PA-C, is an advocate for addressing misconceptions around minimally invasive procedures, which can be tailored to meet any brides’ needs.

“A lot of people are under the impression that if you get Botox, it looks obvious,” says Briana Vincent, PA-C. “But small doses, or ‘Baby Botox,’ in targeted areas can make a significant difference without making you look frozen. Common concerns like uneven texture, acne scarring or pigmentation can also be addressed with laser treatments tailored to every budget.”

With a team focused on aesthetics backed by medically trained professionals, Pinehurst Medical Clinic’s Dermatology Department can handle any skin need with ease and expertise.

“If we start slowly, six months ahead of the wedding, you can have great skin by the time you walk down the aisle,” Brianna says.

Learn more about Pinehurst Medical Clinic’s Dermatology Department at www.pinehurstmedical.com/dermatology or call 910-(910) 235-3330.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days