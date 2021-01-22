Trust Your Glow to PMC Dermatology

Every bride’s skin should be radiant — and your big day is far too important to trust to over-the-counter creams and even the most educated of guesses. At Pinehurst Medical Clinic’s Dermatology Department, you’ll not only find high-quality products with proven formulas, but a team of six expert providers who take a collaborative approach to give you your best skin.
“We have one of the most experienced teams in the area for dermatology and aesthetics,” says Amy Hall, a licensed medical esthetician with more than 15 years of experience in cosmetics and dermatology. “We’re an all in one as far as skincare is concerned — there’s no reason to go anywhere else.”
Products Trusted by the Experts
Shopping for dresses and makeup are at the forefront of many brides’ minds, but treatments shouldn’t be left to the last minute. Pinehurst Medical Clinic’s Dermatology Department offers an entire acne treatment line, from glycolic washes to retinol products, that deliver the best results if started months ahead of time. Brightening formulas that can address pigmentation should also be started well in advance.
Treatments that Deliver Results
The team at Pinehurst Medical Clinic’s Dermatology Department knows that everyone’s skin is unique — that’s why every treatment plan starts with a free consultation. Briana Vincent, PA-C, is an advocate for addressing misconceptions around minimally invasive procedures, which can be tailored to meet any brides’ needs.
“A lot of people are under the impression that if you get Botox, it looks obvious,” says Briana Vincent, PA-C. “But small doses, or ‘Baby Botox,’ in targeted areas can make a significant difference without making you look frozen. Common concerns like uneven texture, acne scarring or pigmentation can also be addressed with laser treatments tailored to every budget.”
With a team focused on aesthetics backed by medically trained professionals, Pinehurst Medical Clinic’s Dermatology Department can handle any skin need with ease and expertise.
“If we start slowly, six months ahead of the wedding, you can have great skin by the time you walk down the aisle,” Brianna says.
Learn more about Pinehurst Medical Clinic’s Dermatology Department at www.pinehurstmedical.com/dermatology or call 910-(910) 235-3330.
