CPAP Machine

Ditch your clunky CPAP and sleep more comfortably with a small oral device from Kuhn Dental Associates.

 Per Boge

Sleep Apnea is a potentially serious disorder that is characterized by pauses in breathing for ten seconds or more during sleep — coming from the Greek word apnea, meaning “without air.”

Sleep apnea has traditionally been treated by the use of a CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure), a machine that streams air into the nose or nose and mouth via a mask. While effective, 50 percent of patients find they can’t tolerate using the machine.

As a proven and reliable alternative for mild to moderate sleep apnea, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends Oral Appliance Therapy, the use of comfortable, mouth guard-like devices prescribed only by dentists.

Why Oral Appliance Therapy?

One of the biggest problems with CPAP is that long term use has remained consistently low. If patients aren’t using a sleep apnea treatment that they find comfortable and convenient enough to use consistently, they won’t achieve the health benefits and quality of life improvement that comes with treatment.

If you have been diagnosed with sleep apnea, Kuhn Dental will work with your physician to create your custom treatment plan. Unlike a traditional physician’s office, the team at Kuhn Dental will evaluate surrounding muscles and tissues, and look for related issues with jaw alignment. Kuhn’s advanced dental technology ensures that the patient’s jaws are relaxed and in the proper position when technicians take impressions to create a new oral appliance.

The oral appliance is small, comfortable to wear and easy to transport — it rests comfortably in your mouth, just like a night guard. You don’t have to worry about masks, hoses, humidifiers, or any other hassles that come along with CPAP. The appliance works by holding your jaw in the right position to open the airway, and creating extra room in your mouth to accommodate your tongue. The combination of the two allows you to sleep while breathing comfortably throughout the night.

Dr. Mandy Grimshaw prescribes the Micr02™ appliance. The MicrO2 features a sleek, one-piece design that is easy to adjust. The low profile design, contoured cheek borders, and extra space for your tongue make this durable oral appliance very comfortable to wear while sleeping.

After wearing the oral appliance for a few nights, patients will notice a huge improvement in their energy levels and mood. With consistent use, oral appliance therapy can reduce health risks associated with untreated sleep apnea.

Oral appliance therapy is also beneficial to your teeth and overall oral health too because it holds your jaw in an optimal position while you sleep. This means you won’t clench or grind your teeth which can lead to tooth wear and cracked or broken teeth. Treating sleep apnea can save you from lots of oral and overall health problems down the line.

Signs You Might Have Sleep Apnea

  • Excessive daytime sleepiness
  • Impaired concentration
  • Morning headaches
  • Snoring
  • Memory loss
  • Irritability
  • Decreased sex drive
  • Heartburn or a sour taste in the mouth at night
  • Swelling of the legs
  • Getting up during the night to urinate
  • Sweating and chest pain while you are sleeping

Health Risks of Untreated Sleep Apnea

Without sleep apnea treatment, untreated sleep apnea can lead to increased risks of serious health problems including:

  • Heart attack
  • Type 2 diabetes
  • Obesity
  • Fatty liver disease
  • High blood pressure
  • Stroke
  • GERD
  • High LDL cholesterol levels
  • COPD

Get Sleep Apnea Treatment at Kuhn Dental Associates

Dr. Grimshaw has over 10 years of experience in treating sleep apnea with oral appliances, and has taken post-graduate courses on diagnosing and treatment at the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies. She may also refer you to a medical doctor who specializes in diagnosing and treating diseases and disorders of the ear, nose, throat (ENT), and related structures of the head and neck to determine if there are other causes that may be contributing to your condition.

If you think you might have sleep apnea or you’re searching for an alternative to CPAP, schedule a consultation with Dr. Grimshaw at Kuhn Dental Associates in Aberdeen at 910-692-4450. Get a list of services offered at kuhndentist.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days