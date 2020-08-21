A Victory Ride to support the V Foundation to Cure Cancer will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Workhorse Fitness & Yoga, 1605 Central Drive, Southern Pines.
Also onsite: DJ, food trucks, sports massages, Hatchet’s Brewery Workhorse Radler.
One hundred percent of funds raised will be donated to the foundation, which supports research at Duke, UNC and Wake Forest cancer treatment centers.
For further information or to make a donation, call (910) 725-0933.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.