The wedding day belongs to the bride and groom, yes, yet because it is shared with family and friends, it carries the weight of being a special, once-in-a-lifetime occasion, and with that come pressure points that can take some of the shine out of the build-up to a beautiful day.
Since 2017 our full-service team of a photographer/florist/officiant/cake baker/wedding coordinator at Rubicon Farm has been marrying folks at our countryside location in West End. The heart of our venue is an 1820 farmhouse, the restored 200-year-old home where the brides and grooms get dressed, and where, beginning on the Thursday before a wedding weekend, couples and their families begin bringing things in for the weekend. I call Rubicon’s format the “slow wedding place” because we don’t do more than one wedding per weekend (unless another couple wants to elope), and that fact right there is a huge de-stressor for families. Recognizing that all venues can’t offer such exclusive access to their properties over a wedding weekend, I will structure my few tips so they can be adapted to all venue situations.
Plan and buy for the refreshments/bar 2 to 3 weeks ahead: At Rubicon we offer turn-key packages such that couples only coordinate the food and bar for their reception as well as their music. I encourage couples to bring all they can as soon as they want because, fortunately, we have plenty of places at the farm to put things. If you have only day access to your venue, ask a special friend or relative if you can bring items to their house well ahead, and their gift to you can be an early delivery to your location. That is a huge check off!
Two important things at the rehearsal: At the farm we always have a wedding rehearsal the day before, but some venues are rented for another event. Make sure you have a rehearsal even if it’s in a quiet area of a hotel because little things come up. To take the pressure off the next day, have all the bridesmaids and groomsmen bring their clothing and shoes to the rehearsal, even if a family member takes it to the dressing site the next day. Doing this provides the opportunity to check for forgotten items that can be easily retrieved before the wedding day countdown. Check!
Taking stock of the ceremony site and reception: At Rubicon we have all the infrastructure in place for the ceremony site and the reception by rehearsal time. This is a major de-stressor for our couples as well as the bride’s and groom’s parents. Everyone can see that the layout is organized, and our team can ask questions and double check some details with the couple before the coming day. I really think this is often the turning point of what makes our weddings go pretty seamlessly at the farm, the evidence that things are coming together! If this is not possible with your venue, try to visit face-to-face with your coordinating team, and make sure you aren’t the only one going over a timeline but also theirs about setting up. Don’t assume their time frame, ask for it!
The pleasure and relaxation of seeing the beautiful elements come together: The wedding day at the farm has an old-world charm. The bridal party moves into the master bedroom to get glammed up and dressed, and throughout the day, Carol Dowd of Botanicals comes with her loaded van to unveil the flowers for the ceremony site, centerpieces for the reception, the bouquets, boutonnieres and more. Her pleasure in what she creates adds a rosy glow to the day, and her happiness as well as our happiness as the coordinating team who have been out on the property since early morning, has a way of relaxing the day for the bride. The same can be said for Kristy Hansen whose cake_nc makes Rubicon’s custom wedding cakes, and when she delivers, often the bride is on hand chatting as fresh flowers adorn the tiers. These pleasurable elements build the excitement, and the couple continue to see the planned elements of their wedding day unfold.
Plenty of smiling faces and hands on deck: One of the main smiling faces our couples will see on their wedding day is of our photographer Melissa Souto of Auston Photography and no fewer than three or four of our seasoned team to help keep the pace of the day moving in a positive, organized way. Seeing us, being able to ask for assistance with ease is huge for our families, and it feeds an occasion that will be festive and memorable for all the right reasons. &
–By Elizabeth Sugg, owner of Rubicon Farm
