According to tradition the bride should have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue and a wedding planner. No? Just ask the bride who gave the florist the wrong address. Or assumed mosquitoes wouldn’t be a problem at her backyard nuptials.
In truth, the minutiae involved in contemporary weddings are staggering. Missing a single detail can cause a domino effect. Entire movie plots have revolved around blunders attributed to inexperience.
Solution: A wedding planner like Nicole Smith, owner of Vision Events Wedding and Event Planning in Sanford. Smith, a certified wedding planner with clients from Raleigh to Pinehurst, displays a cheerful let-me-help attitude backed up by 15 years experience; she is an encyclopedia of caterers, customs, venues, bands and DJs, florists, entertainers, travel destinations. “A therapist, too,” she says, who faces sticky situations calmly, averting meltdowns. She is as comfortable planning a simple ceremony and dinner for the immediate family as an eight-hour bash for 300.
Smith also stays abreast of trends, still affected by COVID-19. Last February when a destination wedding in Colorado was canceled she quickly pulled together a home ceremony in a heated tent with a dance floor.
“Our clients are opting for more formal weddings – black tie and a plated dinner, like you’re taking 150 guests out to dinner,” Smith says. However, she has also planned “experience” events with hot dog carts, even bars set up in horse trailers.
Entertainment is possible. “We hired an illusionist for one wedding; he went around the tables doing magic tricks.’ Some brides prefer violin or harp music during dinner, others want a DJ to spin everything from waltzes to a jitterbug.
Smith has them all on speed dial.
But first, scheduling and price. Ideally, the bride calls Smith the minute after her groom slips the engagement ring on her finger, especially if she wants a spring wedding, or during the busy Christmas season. Ideally, Smith likes a year to plan since popular venues get booked fast.
The next topic should be an honest and open budget discussion. “Costs have risen (and supplies decreased) because of COVID,” Smith says, when venues shut down and weddings scaled back or were postponed. Some brides bring ideas that might fit a budget for 60 guests, but her list tops 100. Smith tactfully negotiates options. Her fee is based on a percentage of the agreed-upon budget and includes on-site supervision, coordination with vendors, even help finding a gown, if needed.
As plans progress, Smith gets to know her clients, their whims and tastes. Her wealth of information and availability reduces stress too often shadowing this day-of-days, when the sun always shines and the bride is always beautiful as she cuts her perfect cake before departing on a glamorous honeymoon. &
