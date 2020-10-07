- Most scary movies such as “Jaws,” use music as an emotional guide. Hitchcock preferred using calculated silences in his movies. He provided no musical cues to clue in the audience on how to feel, or when the birds were about to attack. The silence made all other sounds more pronounced and impactful. Even something as quiet as the flap of a bird’s wings would be enough to break the silence and set the audience on edge.
- “The Birds” is included on several lists, including "1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die" and "The Top 100 Most Heart-Pounding American Movies.”
- Hitchcock deleted the last 10 pages of the script because he wanted the ending to be ambiguous.
- Tippi Hedren's age was listed as 28 when the film came out since her real age of 33 was considered too old for Hollywood.
- An estimated $200,000 was spent to create mechanical birds for the film while over 3,200 real birds were trained for the movie. The seagulls were caught in a San Francisco garbage dump then trained for the film. Hitchcock said that ravens were the cleverest, but the seagulls were the most vicious.
- When Melanie (Hedren) holds the cotton ball against her wound, she positions her hand and forearm to make the appearance of a bird. Hitchcock enjoyed hiding subtle things like this throughout his films.
- An overhead shot of Hedren trapped in the phone booth outside the restaurant in Bodega Bay mirrors a similar overhead shot of Janet Leigh's shower scene in Psycho three years earlier.
