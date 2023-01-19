All eyes may be on the future Mrs. and her dress as she walks down the aisle, but what hides beneath the layers of tulle makes her feel extra special on the big day. From elaborately beautiful to less-is-more, Knickers Lingerie offers undergarments and loungewear for every bride at all stages of the wedding, from planning through the ceremony and honeymoon.
From Pre-Wedding Planning . . .
Picking colors, flowers, and food can fray the nerves of even the most laidback bride. Comfort is key to staying sane while mailing save-the-dates and choosing between invitation options. Thankfully, Knickers can help keep you comfortable when stress levels soar.
With a variety of soft and silky pajama sets and robes from Christine, Lise Charmel, Zimmerli, Clare De Lune, Skin, and more, you can rest assured knowing that — although there are wines to select and floral arrangements to order — you can make even the most challenging decisions from the comfort of buttery soft loungewear.
Oh, and as for the groom — Knickers carries plenty of relaxation gear and undergarments from brands like Hanro, Zimmerli, Clare De Lune, Tommy John, and Saxx.
. . . To the Day You Say “I Do” . . .
At long last, the wedding bells are ringing. You’ve spent your whole life picturing the cupcake gown and cathedral-length veil, but under every dress is a well-fitted undergarment that’s keeping it all together. The Knickers experts know how to help you select the perfect lingerie for your body type and dress, even if it has a plunging V-neck or low back or doesn’t have straps.
Don’t guess whether or not your undergarments will survive three hours of dancing. Knickers offers private lingerie fittings for brides. Bring your dress with you to receive expert-level assistance from owner and lingerie extraordinaire, Kerry Snyder Husted. Just call 910-725-2346 or email info@knickers-lingerie.com to book your appointment.
. . . And Beyond.
The wedding day isn’t over after the reception ends and sparklers fizzle out. Finish your nuptial journey on a soft, lovely, and harmonious note by selecting your wedding night lingerie from Knickers’ extensive style vault.
Kerry and the Knickers team can also lend a hand with lingerie parties to ensure the bride’s donning the best on her big night.
How it works: The bride stops in for a fitting and chooses lingerie in her size. Those attending the party can purchase one of the selected items or a gift card and a pair of panties, which the bride can then use to snag the perfect pieces for her wedding night.
You deserve to feel beautiful and adored through every stage of the marriage process. Whether you’re searching for the perfect wedding night number, something simple for beneath your gown, or you’re just treating yourself to something sweet for finalizing the guest list, Knickers Lingerie has what you need.
To see what’s in store at Knickers Lingerie, stop in Wednesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from noon until 4 p.m. or Tuesday by appointment. Knickers Lingerie is located at 150 E. New Hampshire Ave., in Southern Pines. You can also visit their website www.knickers-lingerie.com, or check them out on Facebook and Instagram.
