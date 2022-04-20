April is Stress Awareness Month, a great opportunity to recognize the stress we feel regularly and try to address it before it causes long-term problems. Stress and poor sleep are a reciprocating cycle for those with sleep apnea. Stress aggravates sleep apnea by interfering with your ability to fall asleep and stay asleep, causing you to sleep poorly; and sleep deprivation is one of the main factors that can make you vulnerable to stress.
Sleep apnea is a sleep-breathing condition where you experience pauses in breathing throughout the night, which can last for 10 seconds or even a minute or longer. Your brain will recognize the excess carbon dioxide and awaken you briefly so you can resume breathing. You may not notice these awakenings, but your body does. Sleep apnea episodes don’t allow your body to progress through the stages of sleep and perform restorative tasks like repairing cells and washing away waste. Without restorative sleep, you might experience consequences other than stress: like irritability, daytime sleepiness, heart problems, and diabetes. Sleep apnea has also been connected to dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
One of the top recommendations for stress management is getting enough sleep, but how can you do that when your stress intensifies your sleep apnea? Start by focusing on stress management tips and practicing good sleep habits.
Tips for Managing Stress
Identify Triggers: Do you have some triggers — things that make you feel anxious — that you can reasonably avoid? If so, try to avoid them. If you can’t avoid your triggers, try stepping out of the room for a few minutes to practice deep breathing or focus on your senses.
Improve Your Time Management: It’s easy to feel stressed when you’re overwhelmed. Take a look at your time management practices. Do you have a schedule? Make lists? Prioritize and delegate?
Practice Relaxation: Practicing relaxation looks different for everyone. Meditation and yoga promote relaxation for many people, but reading a book, getting a massage, or going for a walk can also help.
Exercise Daily: Exercise produces endorphins, commonly called the “feel-good” chemical. They naturally reduce stress and anxiety. Exercise might mean going to the gym or simply going for a walk. Typically, you need to be at 76 percent of your maximum heart rate for your brain to release endorphins.
Take Time for Self Care: Make time for yourself every day. Whether it’s 30 minutes or an hour, make sure you prioritize what makes you happy each day.
Eat a Healthy Diet: A healthy diet can help reduce stress because you have more energy to deal with the stressor. When you eat healthily, your body can repair cells and have a stronger immune system.
Avoid Alcohol and Certain Medications: Alcohol and some medications can add to your stress because they don’t allow you to get the restorative sleep you need. Both alcohol and medications — like sleep aids — aggravate sleep apnea anyway, but they also increase stress because they don’t allow your body to repair cells.
Tips for Healthy Sleep
Some principles of healthy sleep habits overlap with stress management, but not all.
:: Keep a consistent sleep schedule.
:: Limit exposure to bright light in the evening.
:: Turn off electronics 30 minutes before bed.
:: Make your bedroom relaxing and conducive to sleep.
:: Avoid caffeine after 3 PM.
:: Don’t eat a large meal before bed.
:: Reduce your fluid intake before bedtime.
Do You Have Sleep Apnea?
Reducing your stress should be your No. 1 priority if you think you might have sleep apnea or know that you do. Stress can turn mild or moderate sleep apnea into severe sleep apnea and reduce your treatment options.
Dr. Mandy Grimshaw at Kuhn Dental Associates works with sleep apnea patients to help them find a treatment that works for their sleep apnea and lifestyle.
If you have or think you have mild to moderate sleep apnea, a CPAP alternative, oral appliance therapy, could be for you. Contact Dr. Grimshaw at (910) 692-4450 or make an appointment online at kuhndentist.com
