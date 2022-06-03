Tangible progress remained out of reach at the second public hearing on Thursday for a proposed residential subdivision on Union Church Road in Carthage.
The heavily anticipated, quasi-judicial hearing for the 53 home subdivision on roughly 74 acres had been continued from an initial hearing on May 16.
The developer, Tri-South Builders, is applying for a special use permit, which the county requires for a major subdivision to be approved. The undeveloped land they want to build on is surrounded mostly by single-family homes and farmland. It's located in a largely rural part of the county, where residents draw water from their own wells and enjoy access to wildlife.
At the same time, residents now say Union Church Road is "like a freeway." Traffic, already a problem in their eyes, is one of the reasons neighbors oppose the new subdivision. However, there are larger questions hanging in the balance that have been resurfaced by the project.
The proposed development joins a growing list of subdivisions being put forward in the county’s traditionally agricultural and rural areas, such as Carthage and Vass, as well as the unincorporated areas.
This trend has concerned long-time many residents, who see this new development as taking away from the agricultural history of the county and strength of its farming communities.
For instance, prior to the first public hearing on May 16, a petition with the goal of keeping the agricultural nature of the county’s rural areas intact had garnered upwards of 600 signatures, organizer Nicholas Lasala announced at the meeting.
It was clear as well at Thursday's hearing that residents were invested in the outcomes of the hearing. The old courtroom filled with people of all ages, while a few residents set up a spread of snacks and drinks on tables outside the room.
During the initial position of the hearing, two attorneys squared off, with Michael Parker representing the opposition and Nick Robinson representing the developer. The first hearing left off with the third witness being questioned.
Several more witnesses were called to the stand during the hearing, but ultimately little progress was made.
The hearing will continue at a special meeting on Thursday, June 23 at 4:00 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updated coverage.
