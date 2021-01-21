You have permission to edit this article.
Country Club of Whispering Pines

Stay & Play on a Budget

Couples looking for an all-inclusive wedding in a beautiful golf-course setting are guaranteed to find a space to fit their budget at The Country Club of Whispering Pines. Between eight stellar venues and a staff that can handle any request, brides-to-be will find it easy to fulfill any vision.

Venues for Parties of Every Size

Nestled in the heart of the Sandhills, the club features a 36-hole Ellis Maples-designed golf course, just minutes from the Village of Pinehurst. Picturesque scenes on the greens and spaces filled with an abundance of dreamy natural light make The Country Club of Whispering Pines the perfect setting for a ceremony, reception, or both.

Larger weddings will fit comfortably in the elegant, 5,450-square-foot Lakes Grand Ballroom that seats up to 300 and features a 1,100-square-foot dance floor — along with an entire wall of 8-foot-high windows looking onto the Tranquility Pond. Many brides find the pond a place to mix and mingle during cocktail hour, or the perfect place to pose for group photos.

Other rooms provide seating in the hundreds, while smaller weddings will feel at home on the Ellis Maples Terrace which overlooks Thagard Lake; or the casual poolside cabana, a 980-square-foot space equipped with sliding glass doors and seating for 20.

Attention to Every Detail

Every booking at The Country Club of Whispering Pines gives you access to an on-staff event planner, who will coordinate everything from place settings to vendor arrivals. The club’s highly trained culinary staff loves coming up with creative menus to build on signature offerings like bacon-wrapped scallops, spanakopita, sauteed chicken picatta and filet mignon.

From setting up an adjoining playroom for children to allowing couples to bring items in the day before their big event, the club’s small, family like atmosphere means that an accommodation for almost any request can be made — and often accomplished with a simple email.

Room to Stay and Play

Why keep your wedding just to your ceremony and reception? The Country Club of Whispering Pines allows you to extend the party, with 41 guest rooms and nine suites to accommodate those who want to hit the course or take a few dips in the pool before or after the wedding day.

Want to learn more? Visit countryclubofwhisperingpines.com/events/, call 910.949.3000 or visit info@countryclubofwhisperingpines.com

