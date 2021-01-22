Stay Buzzed and Beautiful at Retro

Any soon-to-be-bride will leave Retro Salon and Bar with a radiant glow — whether from the top-notch hair and beauty treatments or the laughter and bubbly that flows throughout the appointment.
“We love to laugh, we love to have fun, and we want you to laugh and have fun right along with us,” says owner Molly Schrader. “I want everyone to enjoy themselves and leave here feeling beautiful and stress-free.”
Longtime stylists Molly and her business partner, Megan Weitzel, immediately became best friends when they met nine years ago — like, Molly says, “we knew each other in a former life.” A year after they met, they combined their love of style, makeup and champagne and opened Retro Salon and Bar, where the music and the drinks are always flowing and friends can let loose and have fun getting ready for any event.
While many salons can offer you a glass of wine, Retro’s relationship with wholesalers guarantees a steady supply of top-shelf options, whether you’re craving a pinot, IPA or mimosa. The menu of services provided by their team of stylists is just as extensive, from medical-grade peels to custom foundations for all skin tones and types. The full-service salon also offers lash extensions and airbrush cover-ups for tattoos or other skin concerns.
“The natural bridal glow is what everyone wants, but we also do a lot of girls’ night out makeup looks, a lot of smokey eyes,” Molly says.
No matter the look you choose, here’s a few things Molly and Megan have learned over more than a decade of working with brides:
- Don’t skip the trial makeup run. Even if you’re going for a natural look, getting to know the person who will be doing your makeup is essential. Some brides elect to have bridal makeup done before their bridal or engagement portraits, to get an idea of how the look will photograph.
- Don’t skip the trial hair run. Chances are, that picture-perfect updo requires a bit of extra volume. Make sure you give your hairstylist time to order extensions to match your hair’s color and texture.
- Don’t skimp on your beauty. Your hair and makeup is one area where even the professionals know that do-it-yourself should be out of the question.
Their No. 1 piece of advice? Let go and relax! “A lot of people get a little too wrapped up in the details,” Megan says. “They need to let go of a little bit of control and delegate to professionals. None of us just dabble in this, it’s our life.”
“Don’t skimp on your photographer or your hair and makeup, because you’ll regret it. Oh, and make sure the venue has a good bar,” she adds with a laugh.
Learn more about Retro Salon and Bar and their menu of services at https://www.retrostudiobar.com/ — or get a look at all the fun behind the scenes on Instagram @retrostudiobar/.
