Dr. Lejla Streets has combined her extensive training in general dentistry, specializations in orofacial pain and TMJ and experience in aesthetics into one modern, soothing practice in Pinehurst: Smiles in the Pines.
New developments are popping up all over Moore County. You might know all the details of the next shopping center or apartment complex, but you may have missed the new state-of-the-art dental practice that’s now open in Pinehurst.
Mom, Army wife and Army veteran Dr. Lejla Streets opened Smiles in the Pines in early August with a full menu of medical and cosmetic services.
Originally from Boston, Streets earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in 2017. She then commissioned with the U.S. Army and served five years as an active duty dental officer on Fort Bragg, where she met and married her husband Brent.
The couple and their two children, Wyatt and Belle, moved to Pinehurst to fulfill Lejla’s dream: opening a practice where she could provide patients with a warm, personalized approach without the “red tape” of a larger office.
Streets knows that a trip to the dentist is not something most look forward to — but she designed her office with a clean, modern, spa-like atmosphere to help put patients at ease.
From serene music to ultra-plush reclining chairs and warm towels provided after some treatments, Streets strives to make each appointment an opportunity for patients to relax and entrust their care with her skilled team.
With only three to four staff members in the office at any time, Smiles in the Pines remains a quiet place where each patient gets Streets’ full attention.
Wide Range of Specializations
Streets is board-certified by the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine (ABDSM), which is widely recognized as the gold standard in professional commitment to education, knowledge, and experience in dental sleep medicine.
She specializes in orofacial pain and TMJ, obstructive sleep apnea/snoring and neuropathic pain, as well as general practice for the whole family. She’s passionate about answering patients’ questions about their dental concerns and each course of action available to correct them.
Smiles in the Pines is “why focused” — “I want my patients to understand why the issues are happening and why the course of action is necessary,” Streets says.
Modern Technology
The best dentists are aided by the best tech, and Streets is no exception. Her practice offers digital intraoral scanners, a 3-D modeling machine and a diode laser for soft tissue surgeries.
Along with state-of-the-art technology, Smiles in the Pines allows patients to schedule appointments and check in for them online.
Aesthetic Services
Streets also offers aesthetic services like teeth whitening, BOTOX® and lip dermal fillers, making Smiles in the Pines a one-stop destination for anyone looking to enhance their features. An associate member of the American Academy of Facial Esthetics (AAFE), Streets’ cosmetic dentistry practice provides advanced treatments performed with the eye of an avid artist, delivering smile-enhancing results that exceed patient expectations.
BOTOX and Xeomin injections can target gummy smiles and smooth facial wrinkles, while dermal fillers can restore volume to lips, cheeks and facial folds. Her team can also use some of these services, like BOTOX, as an alternative way to help ease pain from TMJ.
Streets also offers dental bonding to cover discolored teeth, veneers to hide chipped or crooked teeth and porcelain crowns and onlays.
Payment and Insurance
Traditional payment methods are accepted, as well as CareCredit and in-house financing options. The office is in network with most dental insurances.
Find Smiles in the Pines at 7 Village Club Court, Pinehurst. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.
