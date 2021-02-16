Inexperience can sometimes be a bad thing for teams, but that hasn’t been an issue for the Pinecrest boys lacrosse team this season.
Holding on strong after dropping the first game of the season, the Patriots improved their win streak to five in a row with a 20-1 win over South Garner at home on Tuesday.
“To me it was a great opportunity to get some of these young guys in and get them the game experience,” Pinecrest coach Brad Thomson said.
“Two of our three leading scorers are freshmen. Then one of my face-off guys is a freshman, I’ve got a midfielder that’s a freshman. After that I’ve got like seven or eight sophomores.”
Of the 20 Pinecrest (5-1) goals, 15 came from either underclassmen on the varsity team or one of the junior varsity players getting into the lopsided affair.
Leading the offensive onslaught was freshman Weston Thomson with four goals on the night, including two goals a minute apart in the first period and a pair 40 seconds apart in the third quarter. The freshman attacker also had a pair of assists.
Weston Thomson entered the match tied for the conference lead in goals scored with 16.
“The attack is working really good, just like it did in the Fuquay game,” Weston Thomson said. “Then our (midfielders) are stepping up and putting goals on the board.”
He and fellow freshman attacker Gavin Laton have brought vigor up top for the Patriots, to go along with senior Logan Laton.
“We expected it, but we weren’t sure,” Weston Thomson said of the early success for him and Gavin. “(Logan) has been just a great leader.”
Gavin Laton scored his only goal of the match with 7:50 to go in the first half as Pinecrest took an 11-0 lead that held until the intermission.
With more time to acclimate on the field, the JV players began to look more comfortable in the second half.
Henry Rust scored twice and Cooper Ogden scored the final goal with 1:43 left in the game.
“We had some kids score their first high school goal,” Brad Thomson said. “Some of the kids have been playing for years and one of the kids that scored, it was his first year coming out to try and play.”
Sophomore Ben Wolfe scored a trio of goals, sophomore Marco Wellner scored his two goals in the opening minute of the contest and Logan Laton also had two goals. Laton had five assists, and leads all of 4A lacrosse with 20 assists this season.
One goal each came from Gavin Hoover, Josh Ford, Harrison Vesely and Jason Voltz.
After dropping the first match of the season to conference-leading Fuquay-Varina, the young Patriots have yet to lose their focus in four straight wins with a majority of victory of more than 18 goals.
“We’re on the come up and people are doubting us,” Weston Thomson said. “They need to keep their radars open.”
The Patriots return home on Friday to host Terry Sanford.