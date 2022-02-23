2022_USWomensOpenLogoFINAL_ART_WR_full.png
Logo courtesy USGA

The USGA has launched a contest for local youth to design posters to be displayed at the 77th U.S. Women’s Open Championship Presented by ProMedica, which will be contested at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in from June 2-5.

Multiple winners will be chosen, and their designs will be prominently featured on-site at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club during the championship. Juniors are encouraged to show their creativity and originality in their poster design entry.

To enter the contest, go to uswomensopen.com and print a copy of the official entry form. Then complete the official entry form in its entirety and create an original poster design on the sample poster located on the reverse of the entry form. Entry forms can also be found in-person at stops on the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open Trophy Tour. The entry deadline is 11:59 p.m. EST on April 13. Winners will be announced shortly thereafter.

“We’re looking forward to engaging local kids as we continue to celebrate and embrace the Southern Pines community’s support of the U.S. Women’s Open,” said Matt Sawicki, championship director. “This community has shown tremendous support for the championship and this contest will further that engagement in a fun, interactive way.”

All youth ages 18 and under will receive complimentary admission to the championship with a ticket-holding adult. Specific on-site activities for juniors will be announced closer to the championship.

The contest is open to legal residents of all 50 states and the District of Columbia who are 18 and younger. Minors must have a parent/legal guardian’s permission through a signed entry form to participate. Eligible entrants under 13 must have a parent/legal guardian submit the entry form on their behalf. No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or win.

