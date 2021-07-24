Gross Net.jpg

Pictured are the winners of the Moore County Women’s Amateur, Sook Hee Yang, Champion and Ellen Connors, Friendship Champion.

 Rita Roberts/Contributed photo

Sook Hee Yang from Colonial Country Club won the Moore County Women’s Amateur at Forest Creek Golf Club Wednesday. Yang won the previous MCWA held at CCNC in 2019, no event was held in 2020.

The MCWA has a new format. The champion is the player with the overall low gross score. The friendship champion, Ellen Connors from Pinewild, having the overall low net score.

The first round of completion Tuesday was played through a persistent rain and nobody quit. They were rewarded with a cool and pleasant second round resulting in many improved scores.

It was a record fundraising year for MCWA’s benefactor Friend to Friend. Generous donations came from sponsors, two remarkable fund drives from Pinewild and Forest Creek, entry donations and raffle prizes.

Anne Friesen, Friend to Friend Executive Director was overwhelmed by the nearly $13,000 brought in. She spoke during the post-event luncheon saying these funds would go directly to Butterfly Cottage, the new housing under construction to aid victims of human tracking.

Special thanks went to the consistent title sponsor, Leith Chrysler Dodge and Honda, Aberdeen. Complete details about the MCWA, Friend to Friend, and the sponsors are located on the website www.MooreCountyWomensAmateur.com.

Final Results: Champion: Sook Hee Yang; Friendship Champion: Ellen Connors; First Flight: Low Gross, Jenny Kitchen – Low Net, Ann Watkins – Second Low Net, Amy Rich; Second Flight: Low Gross, Libby Lewallen – Low Net, Marjory Leidy – Second Low Net, Laurie Fabian; Flight 3: Low Gross, Dawn Crawley – Low Net, Mary Woodford – Second Low Net, Lynn Dawson.

