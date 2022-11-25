IMG-1879.jpeg

Pinecrest’s Jayden Dobeck closes out his junior season with a 4A state championship last February. Dobeck is the lone state champion returning to the high school level locally this season.

 The Pilot file photo

Last February, Moore County was represented across three of the four classifications at the N.C. High School Athletic Association wrestling championships in Greensboro, and 12 of those individuals return to their respective wrestling rooms to help lead more of their teammates with them.

Union Pines advanced to the 3A dual team state title match last year, falling to Fred T. Foard by a 58-12 score, and a majority of that lineup is returning for the Vikings. Pinecrest returns an individual state champion in Jayden Dobeck this season. North Moore broke a dry spell without a state qualifier last year with two wrestlers coming back this season.

IMG_4116.jpeg

North Moore's Nathan Rogers goes for a throw against an opponent from Richmond in the 220-pound match last year.
Viking Invitational (The Pilot)-044.jpg

Union Pines senior Colton Collins wrestles at the Viking Classic. The senior 220-pounder has stepped up to be a leader for the Vikings this season.

