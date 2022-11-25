Last February, Moore County was represented across three of the four classifications at the N.C. High School Athletic Association wrestling championships in Greensboro, and 12 of those individuals return to their respective wrestling rooms to help lead more of their teammates with them.
Union Pines advanced to the 3A dual team state title match last year, falling to Fred T. Foard by a 58-12 score, and a majority of that lineup is returning for the Vikings. Pinecrest returns an individual state champion in Jayden Dobeck this season. North Moore broke a dry spell without a state qualifier last year with two wrestlers coming back this season.
North Moore
For more than five years, the state qualifiers board in the North Moore wrestling room went unchanged. Then last season, a pair of underclassmen standouts punched their tickets to Greensboro for the 1A state championship.
Nathan Rogers and Ranger Dunlap qualified for state last year at 220 and 195 pounds, respectively, and their experience brings extra energy to the wrestling room.
“It’s obtainable. It’s not just something they can see on the wall. It’s people they see in the room that are on the wall. They can see them and see that it’s possible,” North Moore coach Dallas Roemer said.
This year, the Mustangs have continued to see the same excitement and growth of the program that has been building over the last few years. Sending more to Greensboro in February is one of the goals for this year’s team.
“I want to see more state qualifiers, but on top of that I’d like to see more numbers. Just getting in more people and getting them excited, which I really feel like the excitement in the last two years and interest in wrestling has gone way up,” Roemer said.
Rogers and Dunlap, along with Jason Hodges, are a group of wrestlers expected to be team leaders this season.
“We’ve got three solid guys that are willing to push their teammates and lead them,” Roemer said.
Rogers is still playing football, and Roemer expects him to jump in and make an impact immediately. The added numbers from the football team will be welcomed as well.
“We have great numbers, and I’m really excited about the numbers, and I know with football we are going to just get more,” Roemer said.
Roemer said this year’s team does have a majority of newer wrestlers, but the progress they have shown this preseason and even during the offseason has developed the team entering the season. Among those players, Roemer says, is Corey Burns, who spent time working at the Wrestling Factory in Carthage.
Pinecrest
This season, senior Jayden Dobeck is going to attempt to do one of the toughest feats in any sport: repeating as a champion. Committing to Appalachian State this offseason, Dobeck has several other marks he wants to cross off this year while leading Pinecrest.
“They said it’s not easy, that it’s probably one of the toughest things to do — to come back and win another state title,” Dobeck said of his talks with other past champions. “Everyone’s going after you and you’ve got a target on your back.
“I focused on the fact that I know I’m the state champ, but I still have things to work on. I have to work on getting my cardio up. I just need to work harder in the room and that’s pretty much what I’ve been trying to do.”
While Pinecrest boasts a veteran stretch in its lineup from 132 pounds to 170 points, coach Bob Curtin has major positions to fill in the lineup.
“We are young. We graduated five incredible state qualifiers from last year. What I like about this team is it’s young but they’re very tenacious, and they learn quickly,” Curtin said. “We’ve got some great leadership coming back.”
Several wrestlers in the middle weights returned to the lineup after their state qualifier season a year ago, when the Patriots finished third as a team at the individual state championships.
“I believe we have a very strong lineup from 132 to 170 led by Jayden Dobeck, Riley Merchant, Devin Kissinger and Elijah Ybarra. Three of those guys are state qualifiers,” Curtin said. “They are providing the typical Pinecrest foundation.”
Other wrestlers in those weight classes includes returning state qualifier Cooper Ogden at 160 pounds, and a pair of wrestlers battling for the spot at 152 pounds, Dallin Newcomer and Adam Yessef
Colorado transfers Ethan and Brett Finn, at 113 and 132 pounds, respectively, will help to “solidify the light weights,” Curtin said. Rising sophomore Megan Rowland, fresh off a third-place finish at the girls state championship, will start at 106 pounds.
Rowland leads nine girls wrestlers in the room that continue to add to the history of the program. Four female wrestlers competed at the inaugural girls state championship last year.
Senior Jocelyn Mattingly and sophomore Ava Weber are expected to lead that group competing in a handful of girls tournaments this season.
“We’re excited about our girls wrestling. We are bringing back four state qualifiers, three of those are now sophomores,” Curtin said. “That sport is growing, and that brings a smile to my face. Girls in the wrestling room, man, they listen.”
Union Pines
With a majority of the team’s state qualifiers from last year, the goals that the Vikings have every season remain unchanged, but the push to attain them is even stronger.
“The great thing is they’re as hungry as ever. We had a pretty good season last year making the state dual team finals, but they want to go win it all,” Union Pines coach Brian Gray said. “Of course we want to keep the conference tournament win streak going and make it four in a row in the 3A Mideast regional.”
The Vikings were outmatched in the dual team finals against Fred T. Foard, but had several wrestlers gain major experience through the two trips to Greensboro for the dual team and individual state championships last year.
The Vikings’ leadership goes past the guys listed as seniors on the roster, but three wrestlers in their final seasons with the program have taken the lead for Union Pines.
“Our senior duo of Colton (Collins) and Jayden (Crawford) have been named captains and they’re doing a great job. Dustin Maness is determined to have a great senior season,” Gray said. “The great thing is you have some younger guys that are stepping up, speaking up and helping to push all.”
Jayden and Keaton Crawford return this season after their first appearances at the individual state championships, along with Finn McCafferty, Brock Sullivan, Joseph Vrabcak and Nick Mascolino.
Mascolino is the only returning state placer for the Vikings last season, placing sixth at 182 pounds. He has spent the offseason continuing to grow his game, Gray said.
“That’s part of our success is these guys go and find wrestling all year round,” Gray said. “Guys like Nick, his goal is to be on top of the podium. It’s 100 percent achievable. He’s one of these guys that’s starting to speak up in the room, and he’s only a junior.”
An underclassmen heavy lineup for the Vikings brings promise to the future as Gray has seen the team’s large crop of sophomores stepping up to be leaders.
“There’s young guys in there that have had really good freshman seasons,” Gray said. “We’ve got some really good sophomores that could do great if they grow a lot.”
