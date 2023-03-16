TEASER: Golf Hall Trophy
Photograph courtesy USGA, via Facebook

Padraig Harrington, Sandra Palmer along with the late Johnny Farrell, Beverly Hanson, Tom Weiskopf and the 13 LPGA Founders will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024. Final selections were determined last week by the World Golf Hall of Fame Selection Committee and the elite group will become members of the World Golf Hall of Fame at the 2024 Induction Ceremony to be held on Monday, June 10, 2024 at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club coinciding with the 124th U.S. Open Championship.

“Congratulations to all of our 12 World Golf Hall of Fame finalists, as each has truly made an indelible mark on the sport and led remarkable careers,” said Greg McLaughlin, CEO of World Golf Hall of Fame. “We look forward to welcoming the new class into the World Golf Hall of Fame as our Inductees next June and shining a light on their achievements.”

