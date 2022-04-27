A little less than a month and a half out from the home opener, progress has been made on the foundation of the home for the first season of summer collegiate baseball in the area.
The Sandhills Bogeys were announced in October as a new team in the Old North State League, and construction on the stadium on the southeast end of the Sandhills Community College campus began last week when the fencing was delivered to the site. Concrete footings were poured this weekend for the backstop and the dugouts with the stadium scheduled to host 21 games this summer, and provide a much-needed baseball experience for the area.
Bogeys General Manager Casey Harrell brings a diverse background with him, including a 13-year stint serving in the Air Force, and working in England before moving to Moore County. As the leader of the franchise, he is ready for the joining of baseball with the community.
“I got really back into youth sports here and I’m able to go to the baseball games,” Harrell said. “I fell in love with the game again. I had the ability to teach my kids, and as this transpired, (League President) Alec (Allred) and I met and we got to talking about where this league is going and where it’s been.”
Harrell has already noticed the level of attention the Bogeys have caught in the six months since they were announced.
“I just think that this community right here loves it too,” he said. “Since this started and since I’ve met the people I’ve met being the GM over here, baseball people have been coming out of the woodwork.”
Now comes the work to provide a field for the team to play on, and fans to congregate to for summer afternoons, starting with the home opener on June 11 against the Fayetteville Chutes.
“It’s taxing,” Harrell said of the process of building a stadium from the ground up. “From the rendering, and seeing how far we’ve come in finally breaking ground, we’ve come leap years from where we started. But we really want to go much further.”
Part of the laborious aspects of the build include the supply chain impacts, from fencing to light poles.
“It’s going to be OK. We’re going to be playing ball this year,” Harrell said. “Even if we have to bring this thing in phases, the field is going to be what the college wants it to be and the field is going to be what the fans want it to be, and it’s going to be a great place to hang out.”
Julie Borshak, a fifth generation native of Moore County, was hired on by the Old North State League as the community relations director. With a wealth of knowledge from working summers with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Pensacola Blue Wahoos minor league franchises, she has come to realize that a baseball stadium is more than just a diamond for two teams to play on.
“My favorite part about working in baseball is not even the baseball itself. It’s what the ballpark means to the community and what the organization means to the community, with the partnerships that we form,” Borshak said. “Through the employees that we have, through the interns that we have and through all the nonprofits.
“We’re trying to make it as much like a minor-league (feel) with this wooden-bat league.”
After moving back to a changed Moore County than when she left several years ago, Borshak said she was searching for the right place for her experience to fit in without a baseball team in the area. The announcement of the Bogeys was just what she wanted to hear.
After meeting with the Allred family, who formed the league, she learned that this league is far from the farm system teams she’s worked with in the past.
“What really makes it special to me is knowing that I’m part of this family that loves and is so dedicated to youth sports,” Borshak said. “This isn’t a big corporate organization, this is a grass-roots family who fully believes in youth sports and promoting community and family in our area. That means everything to me.”
Reggie Allred, a co-founder of the league for college baseball players to continue to grow their game in the summer, spent time the first week of construction helping the contracting crews make the initial steps to build the stadium.
The league’s website says, “The Old North State League is truly a league for the players.” A lot of the plan for Harrell and Borshak is to make sure that it also involves the local community, especially youth players, as well.
Pregame catch on the field, and postgame running the bases will be available at every home game for youth baseball players, and Harrell can already imagine the throngs of youth players coming out to games to participate wearing their jerseys after leaving one of their games or practices to come out to the ballpark.
“We need to bring in the youth players from all our communities, no matter what organization you are from,” Harrell said. “We want you to be part of it and experience it. We usually have to drive an hour to get somewhere and see a ballgame, and then Mom and Dad want to get home before we get the ability to meet the players or stand in the walkway to shake their hands. It goes back to what I remember being a little kid. I always wanted that foul ball, no matter what. We’re going to see swarms of children running around trying to get that foul ball, and that’s what I’m looking forward to.”
Part of making a minor-league feel at the college wood-bat level will involve games and other activities in between innings, as well as themed game nights with non-profit organizations invited out to the games as well.
“We are making people feel part of it. We want to make sure we are part of their family memories,” Borshak said. “If a family comes out, their kids run the bases after the game, or they participate in pre-game catch on the field or maybe their kid is throwing out a first pitch for their birthday party. We just want to make sure that we are as much part of the community as we can possibly be.”
And there is one combination for summer baseball that fans can also expect as well.
“There will be beer and there will be baseball. That’s two important things you can count on,” Borshak said.
With a roster of players that have local ties, the coaching staff will have its connection to the area as well. Coaching behind former big-leaguer and Southern Pines resident Bernie Carbo will be Sandy McIver and Tom Schaffer, coaches who have mentored at the high school and other levels in the past.
“The exciting part is to be around baseball guys like that and communicate,” Harrell said. “You can learn a lot from doing that.”
Local faces will go much further than the roster for the Bogeys, but also with the workers for the team. Borshak is a proponent for providing learning opportunities for students that go outside of the classroom to learn from various fields from sports management, to sports medicine and also field maintenance.
“We are working with local high schools and we’ve had quite a bit of excitement and interest in sending out students who might be interested in going into sports management. We’re getting kids from the college level too because we feel like our ballpark is going to be a living, breathing classroom for these students,” Borshak said. “Working in minor league baseball is one of the most fun things that I’ve ever done. It’s a great place for women and girls. It’s not just a career that is male-oriented. Great strides have been made in minor league baseball with female executives. I’ve never, ever been treated any differently because I was a woman in baseball.”
Upcoming events for the team include finding national anthem and seventh-inning stretch performers at an event May 7 in downtown Southern Pines, and a naming contest for the Bogeys’ mascot is upcoming.
