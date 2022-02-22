BockNashVanAsch.jpeg

Winners of the Pinehurst Winternational Series sixth event from left, Alex Bock, Nicole Nash and Alan Van Asch.

 Contributed photo

The Winternational Junior Series hosted its sixth event on Pinehurst’s No. 1 course and famed U.S. Open Championship course No. 2. The players enjoyed a bright, sunny 70-degree day in round 1 on the Pinehurst No. 1 course, only to have to endure a cold and blustery 39-degree day on the Pinehurst No. 2 course.

The players are divided into three divisions; one for junior and senior boys; one for freshman and sophomore boys; and one for girls.

In the freshman/sophomore division, Alex Bock, of Morganton, took home champions honors with a two-day total of 144. This marks Bock’s fourth victory out of six events. Bock is on pace to become one of the most prolific winners in Winternational Junior Series history. Carson Bertagnole of Pinehurst, finished in second place with a two-day total of 147. Bertagnole went into round two with a two-shot deficit. His steady play this weekend afforded him a one-shot advantage over third place finisher Jake Lewis of Cary. Tied for third place was Taft Courie, of Fayetteville.

Nicole Nash, an uncommitted junior from Charlotte, fired a two-under par 70, the overall best round of the day on the No. 2 course. She went into round two with a three-shot deficit and came out with a four-shot victory and two-day total of 144. Nash struggled early on the putting greens, but was able to birdie hole Nos. 5, 6 and 7 to get on a hot streak. She poured in four more birdies in the next eight holes. In second place was Anna Howerton of Winston Salem. Howerton was able to steady the ship on the front nine, making three birdies to go out in 38, but ultimately fell short in the face of Nash’s birdie barrage. Howerton finished with a two-day total of 148. In third place was Saia Rampersaud of Durham, finishing with a two-day total 150.

The Junior/Senior division title was claimed by former Player of the Year Alan Van Asch of Raleigh. Van Asch’s two-round total of 149 was good enough for a two-stroke margin of victory over King Carter of Waxhaw. King Carter took the division’s low round of the day on the Pinehurst No. 2 course with a solid 74 featuring three birdies out of the course’s four par-5 holes on Nos. 5, 10 and 16. Kunakorn Tang, of Raleigh, finished third with a two-day total of 152. Also tied for third was Alexander Murphy of Monroe.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days