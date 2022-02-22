The Winternational Junior Series hosted its sixth event on Pinehurst’s No. 1 course and famed U.S. Open Championship course No. 2. The players enjoyed a bright, sunny 70-degree day in round 1 on the Pinehurst No. 1 course, only to have to endure a cold and blustery 39-degree day on the Pinehurst No. 2 course.
The players are divided into three divisions; one for junior and senior boys; one for freshman and sophomore boys; and one for girls.
In the freshman/sophomore division, Alex Bock, of Morganton, took home champions honors with a two-day total of 144. This marks Bock’s fourth victory out of six events. Bock is on pace to become one of the most prolific winners in Winternational Junior Series history. Carson Bertagnole of Pinehurst, finished in second place with a two-day total of 147. Bertagnole went into round two with a two-shot deficit. His steady play this weekend afforded him a one-shot advantage over third place finisher Jake Lewis of Cary. Tied for third place was Taft Courie, of Fayetteville.
Nicole Nash, an uncommitted junior from Charlotte, fired a two-under par 70, the overall best round of the day on the No. 2 course. She went into round two with a three-shot deficit and came out with a four-shot victory and two-day total of 144. Nash struggled early on the putting greens, but was able to birdie hole Nos. 5, 6 and 7 to get on a hot streak. She poured in four more birdies in the next eight holes. In second place was Anna Howerton of Winston Salem. Howerton was able to steady the ship on the front nine, making three birdies to go out in 38, but ultimately fell short in the face of Nash’s birdie barrage. Howerton finished with a two-day total of 148. In third place was Saia Rampersaud of Durham, finishing with a two-day total 150.
The Junior/Senior division title was claimed by former Player of the Year Alan Van Asch of Raleigh. Van Asch’s two-round total of 149 was good enough for a two-stroke margin of victory over King Carter of Waxhaw. King Carter took the division’s low round of the day on the Pinehurst No. 2 course with a solid 74 featuring three birdies out of the course’s four par-5 holes on Nos. 5, 10 and 16. Kunakorn Tang, of Raleigh, finished third with a two-day total of 152. Also tied for third was Alexander Murphy of Monroe.