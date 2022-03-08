Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.