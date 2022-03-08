B80F1D0A-99B6-4DA0-A1F4-3C7422404657.JPEG

Pinecrest basketball players, Emmie Modlin, J.J. Goins, Nehemiah Thomas, Christian Freeman, Aniyah Jackson, Brittney Sparrow and Colby Wallace were all named all-conference by the Sandhills Athletic Conference recently.

 Photos by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

After four of the six teams in the county advanced to the N.C. High School Athletic Association state basketball playoffs this season, a large number of the key contributors for the teams claimed postseason accolades recently.

A total of 15 players from North Moore, Pinecrest and Union Pines were named all-conference after the leagues announced their awards this past week.

After sharing the Sandhills Athletic Conference regular season title with Richmond, the Pinecrest boys basketball team had four players selected to the all-conference team. Seniors Christian Freeman, J.J. Goins and Nehemiah Thomas were selected to the team, along with junior Colby Wallace.

Wallace was a consistent scorer in the paint for the Patriots this season, averaging 10.4 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game. After turning the corner offensively in the second half of the season, Thomas averaged 9.2 points per game and was one of the team’s leaders in steals.

Goins senior year saw him average a team-high four assists per contest to go along with scoring 7.8 points a game. Freeman averaged 5.2 points per game.

Three Pinecrest seniors were named all-conference on the girls side. Guards Aniyah Jackson and Brittney Sparrow as well as forward Emmie Modlin were selected to the Sandhills Athletic Conference team after the Patriots finished 20-6 overall and second in the league. The Patriots avenged two losses to Richmond in the regular season and won the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament.

Three Union Pines girls were selected all-conference after the Vikings finished 16-12 overall and advanced to the second round of the 3A state playoffs. Seniors Sara Adams and Aaliyah Balser, along with freshman Taryn Pekala were selected to the team.

Balser averaged a double-double this season with 19.3 points per game and 11.9 rebounds per game. The senior forward also led the team with 3.3 steals per game.

2580A306-ECA2-49B4-B8DA-3A604461E335.JPEG

All-Conference basketball players from Union Pines Sara Adams, Taryn Pekala, Jack Adair, Kelby Wright and Aaliyah Balser were recognized by the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

Adams averaged 14.7 points per game and drained a team-high 32 3-pointers this season. Pekala helped facilitate the offense in her first season with 4.1 assists per game to go along with averaging 5.2 points per game.

Union Pines had two players named all conference after the team posted one of its best seasons in recent history with a 18-8 overall record. Senior Kelby Wright and junior Jack Adair were selected all-conference for the Vikings.

In his final season, Wright led the Vikings in scoring at 13.5 points per game to go along with 4.5 points per game. Adair moved over to the point guard position for the Vikings this season, leading the team with 2.7 steals per game and sharing the team lead with 3.4 assists per game to go along with his 8.1 points per contest.

North Moore senior Taleah Cochran-Chisholm was the lone representative on the girls all-conference team, and senior Logan Ritter and freshman Colby Pennington were selected to the boys all-conference team. Cochran-Chisholm was the Mustangs’ top offensive weapon after moving from the post to the point guard position this season as the Mustangs finished with a 2-15 record.

A1A718BF-5BF0-49E7-BD5A-2A8C725D34FF.JPEG

North Moore's Taleah Cochran-Chisholm, Logan Ritter and Colby Pennington were named all-conference in basketball by the Mid-Carolina Conference.

Ritter was the Mustangs’ top scoring threat in the post this season, and Pennington’s first season provided an inside-out scoring presence.

Also announced with the Mid-Carolina Conference was the swimming and wrestling all-conference team. The Mustangs were represented in girls swimming by Alondra Lopez-Gonzalez, Ava Wilson, Elizabeth Johnson, Rachel Vuncannon, Myra Pulido and Emma Brady. In wrestling, Justin Welch, Landon Hussey, Nathan Rogers and Ranger Dunlap were named all-conference.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

