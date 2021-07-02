Many of the players competing this week against Chad Wilfong more than likely don’t have a recollection of where they were the last time that Wilfong teed it up in the North & South Amateur. A select few might not even have been born yet.
A recent run of success in Carolinas Golf Association events led the 40-year-old Charlotte resident to seek a return to championship for the first time since the early 2000s, and he's right in the thick of the championship hunt like the last time he played.
“I decided to fill out an application. I didn’t think I would get in. I knew it had moved toward a college field,” Wilfong said. “Then I got an email that they wanted an old guy to come and play. I was pretty excited. I don’t get too geeked up about much anymore, but getting to come back and play this again was certainly very exciting.”
As excited to return to the event was Wilfong for getting a chance to take on Donald Ross’ masterpiece again that stands second to none in his mind after playing in a large number of events on Pinehurst No. 2 growing up as a junior golfer.
“I’ve been fortunate to play a lot of the great golf courses in the world, and this is by far my favorite,” he said. “I think the world of this golf course.”
The course looked different back when he last played in the summer amateur event, but the former Wake Forest golfer from 20 years ago wanted a chance to see how he stacks up against some of the game’s rising stars at the 121st North & South Amateur.
So far, so good as Wilfong finds himself in the quarterfinals following a 3 and 2 win over Jonathan Yaun in Friday’s round of 16.
Like the course, Wilfong has seen the way the sport has changed since last competing in the North & South. Distance is more of a factor, and the oldest player in the field is still hanging close off the tee with some of the young guys.
“I’ve been keeping up with a lot of the guys that I’ve played with,” Wilfong said. “I think sometimes people over generalize these college kids and how they bomb it, but that’s how the game is played. The numbers tell you that if you want to be a better player, you’ve got to hit it a long way.”
Three of the holes that Wilfong claimed victories at in Friday’s rounds were holes where distance off the tee aren’t necessarily as much of a factor, with wins on the first hole, the par-3 sixth hole and the shorter par-4 13th hole.
Wilfong won the Carolinas Mid Amateur in April with three rounds at or under 70 to repeat as the champion of the event, after claiming the 2020 Mid Amateur title in September. Dating back to 2019, he had claimed two straight Charlotte City Amateur titles, and finished second in the 2019 North Carolina Amateur Championship.
Even with that run of wins and high finishes, the ebbs and flows of a golf game still hit the most seasoned player in the field leading into his return to Pinehurst.
“Then for some reason, my game just kind of fell apart. I really fought it the last two days in stroke play and had to make some putts,” he said. “It’s kind of progressively felt better each day. I’m still not where I want to be with it, but I don’t get to be too picky anymore at 40 years old, with two kids and don’t practice.”
With his game coming around, Saturday brings about an even tougher challenge for Wilfong. Peter Fountain, the top ranked player according to the World Amateur Golf Rankings in the field, will be his quarterfinal opponent with a win setting up possibly 36 holes for the 40-year-old. They tee off at 7 a.m., after Fountain claimed a win in 19 holes over Dongjin Park in the round of 16.
“Obviously these kids are much better suited to go 36 (holes). I’ve already had half a bottle of Aleve this week,” Wilfong said. “It’s going to be tough, but the kids are probably tired too. At the end of the day you’ve just got to play golf.”
A semifinal berth would match Wilfong’s longest run in the North & South.
With all the changes that have come about in the nearly two decades since last playing in this championship, the guaranteed test of the field and the course are constants, just like Wilfong having his father, Chuck, on the bag.
“This tournament was really amazing 20 years ago when I played. It’s always been the best,” Wilfong said. “There’s a ton of amateur events around the country and there’s a lot to choose from, but I don’t think they get better than this.”
In other action on Friday, Finnigan Tilley defeated Joseph Pagdin in 21 holes, Karl Vilips won 3 and 2 over Kelly Chinn, Louis Dobbelaar won 5 and 3 over Jordan Bachelor, Zack Gordon won 2 and 1 over Ben Carr, Joe Highsmith won 1 up over Brad Reeves and Jackson Van Paris won 4 and 3 over Luke Gifford.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.