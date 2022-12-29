HSBK-M-Union Pines v {featuredorgname}

Union Pines' Aiden Leonard (25) in action during a non-conference boys basketball game between Union Pines and Jordan-Matthews earlier this season.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

The Union Pines boys basketball team fell to the East Chapel Hill Wildcats in the opening round of the Yellow Jacket Christmas Classic hosted Wednesday afternoon at Lee County. Both sides went back and forth in the first half keeping it close, but a breakout second half from the Wildcats stopped the Vikings for a 56-40 East Chapel Hill win.

The Vikings (5-2) and the Wildcats (5-4) started the first quarter hot, trading baskets to take a 14-14 score heading into the second quarter. The intensity continued in the second quarter, and the Wildcats gained the one-point advantage, 25-24, at the half. In the second half, the Wildcats took advantage early and didn’t look back despite comeback attempts from the Vikings en route to the win.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days