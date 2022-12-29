The Union Pines boys basketball team fell to the East Chapel Hill Wildcats in the opening round of the Yellow Jacket Christmas Classic hosted Wednesday afternoon at Lee County. Both sides went back and forth in the first half keeping it close, but a breakout second half from the Wildcats stopped the Vikings for a 56-40 East Chapel Hill win.
The Vikings (5-2) and the Wildcats (5-4) started the first quarter hot, trading baskets to take a 14-14 score heading into the second quarter. The intensity continued in the second quarter, and the Wildcats gained the one-point advantage, 25-24, at the half. In the second half, the Wildcats took advantage early and didn’t look back despite comeback attempts from the Vikings en route to the win.
“I mean we played OK. Intensity wise it wasn’t where we normally like it to be. East Chapel Hill is a good team, and they’ve got some size, and they can rebound the ball well, so I think we outrebounded them in the first half,” Union Pines coach Zach Marks said. “Just told them in the locker room it's about pride. We had a terrible two days of practice, and I told them yesterday in practice, ‘You have a terrible two days, you’re gonna play like it the next day.’ Hopefully we fix it and I told them it's about your pride and just bouncing back.”
The leading scorer for the Wildcats was Marquez Cotton with 12 points
Aiden Leonard led the way for the Vikings finishing with 11 points, Trent Hilburn followed nine points and Owen St John with eight.
Union Pines plays conference foe Hoke County at 2 p.m. Thursday in the consolation round.
Other scores from the first day at the Yellow Jacket Christmas Classic included Middle Creek defeating Hoke County, 61-48; Western Harnett defeating Douglas Byrd, 47-41; and Eastern Randolph defeating Lee County, 81-77.
Union Pines Girls Drop Opener at Northwood
Being outscored by 18 points in the third quarter, the Union Pines girls basketball team stumbled against Southern Alamance in a 43-15 loss on the first day of the First Bank Charger Classic hosted at Northwood Wednesday.
After scoring four points in the first half, the Vikings (1-5) were held scoreless by the Patriots in the third quarter of the loss. Union Pines faces Hoke County in the consolation round Thursday at 2 p.m.
Corryn McCutchen scored a team-high 11 points, and Taryn Pekala added four points and eight rebounds.
Meghan McCaskill and Mikayla Dunneach had six rebounds.