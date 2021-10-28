Pinecrest and Union Pines meet on the football field for the second time in more than a decade this Friday in Carthage. This meeting comes at the end of the season as both teams are Sandhills Conference opponents.
After eight years of the sides not facing each other on the gridiron, the seniors playing this year were young sophomores when the teams faced off two seasons ago in a 49-6 win for the Patriots.
Some of those players on both sides are looking forward to Friday night in the latest installment of the Battle of the Pines and this is what they had to say:
“I’ve watched it coming up as a kid, and It’s a really big game where the whole community comes out. There’s a lot of energy so I’m looking forward to finally playing in it. I remember watching it when we first renewed it. The atmosphere is great and I can’t wait to play in it,” Pinecrest defensive lineman Jayden Scott said. “We’ve got to be disciplined because it’s going to be loud. Offensive line and defensive line can’t jump offsides. The student sections are going to get involved but we have to keep our heads on the game and can’t be focused on that. Just focused on the goal ahead of us that is the playoffs and a state championship.”
“We didn’t get to play them two years ago so it’s kind of a big game, and it’s the last game of the season too. Building up to that, we are coming out of a loss my sophomore year to them and now we are just trying to see what we can do to prove ourselves a little bit,” Union Pines offensive lineman Kellen Devries said. “I’m expecting the biggest environment we’ve ever had. A lot of talking. A lot of people saying some things. The stands completely packed, both sides just filled up to the brim.
“We know some of these dudes so it’s just kind of us doing what we are supposed to do and we’re not messing around. We are staying focused and doing what we are coached to do.”
“I like that it’s such a big rivalry that brings a lot of people in because it’s two teams from the same county. Just about everybody from Moore County wants to see this game,” Pinecrest offensive lineman Nathan Reyes said. “(Our quarterback) is going to be the one that keeps us all straight and keeps us centered. If we listen to him and pay attention, and not focus on the surrounding sounds from the stadium and all that, we should have a good game.”
“It’s the biggest game of the year. We’ve moved into a pretty good conference, but out of all the games, I’m the most excited for this one. Everybody from Moore County is going to be there. You’ve got your friends and family in the stands, and their friends and family in the stands,” Union Pines wide receiver Kelby Wright said. “They’ve beat us a lot, but I think we have a good chance to upset them. We’ve got to keep our heads on straight.”
