I’m not sure which coach told me this, but I know he isn’t the only one to utter these words:
“The only thing that matters about homecoming is if the football team gets a win.”
From the wacky outfits students dress up in all week at school, to the pep rallies, the homecoming courts escorted out at halftime of the football games and the dances, homecoming has a lot of elements outside of football. For the two Moore County football teams playing on the gridiron Friday night, a win would be the perfect way to cap the week. North Moore is looking to stay perfect, while Pinecrest looks to get off the slide it finds itself in after taking on two of the state’s best football teams.
Homecoming also brings some of the biggest crowds out as alumni get a chance to congregate in the stands for the first time in two years. For the players in pads and helmets, it's a chance to let those past graduates know what the state of their program is now.
I’ll learn to quit doubting the Mustangs as that was my only loss last week. My record stands at 9-6 through Week 6.
Southern Lee at Pinecrest
There’s a chip on the shoulder of the Patriots as they think that last week’s game was one that shouldn’t have gotten away from them. Outside of a heroic strip of the ball by Richmond’s Kellan Hood at the 3-yard line with less than two minutes left, that game could’ve gone a different direction.
Pinecrest hadn’t lost back-to-back games since the end of the 2019 season, and now looks to avoid its first three-game losing streak since September 2017. Southern Lee understands the misfortune of a long losing streak, having lost eight straight games. Expect the veterans on the Pinecrest team to get the team going back in the right direction at home.
Pinecrest 49, Southern Lee 6
Jordan-Matthews at North Moore
It all comes full circle. As a senior at North Moore logging hours for my senior project helping former sports editor John Krahnert III track stats in Siler City in the last matchup between North Moore and Jordan-Matthews in 2010, I watched first hand as the Jets ran up the score against a struggling North Moore team that would go winless on the season. The roles are reversed now as the teams play again for the first time in 11 years.
The Mustangs defense has continually looked to get better, and is coming off its toughest test of the season to date. Jordan-Matthews is far from the caliber of team, but North Moore can’t take this one lightly.
North Moore 48, Jordan-Matthews 7
Union Pines at Anson
The Vikings have a tough challenge this week having to prepare for a team with one day of practice. Luckily for Union Pines, there are some similarities between Anson and Scotland, the team the Vikings were preparing to play until the Scots went into COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday.
While the results might not be similar between the Bearcats and the Scots, Union Pines has to prepare for a hard-running team that has a physical defense. Union Pines has confidence now, something that was missing from the first two games of the season that were 50-50 games that could go either way. This game is like that, but the Vikings’ momentum should result in a better result than those other two games.
Union Pines 35, Anson 12
