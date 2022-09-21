For years, Pinecrest has sat idly by watching as the Richmond-Scotland rivalry on the football field was the talk of state, along with several other top matchups across the state where rivals face off to close out the regular season.
It wasn’t until recently that a shift in the paradigm for Richmond’s view of their rivals was quantified. Richmond football historian Deon Cranford took to social media in April posing the question “Could Pinecrest replace Scotland as Richmond’s primary rival?” A slight majority voted that the tides are turning that way where Pinecrest and Richmond provide a better rivalry, and Cranford noted that the attendance and ferocity of the fans in the battle for U.S. 1 has given the matchup a true rivalry feel.
My verdict is that the Raiders and Patriots are the top rivals in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, as the matchup, across all sports, clears the checklist of what most people would consider a rivalry. While Scotland and Richmond, and Pinecrest and Union Pines still bring animosity, the matchup doesn’t carry as much weight when the teams face off given the recent reclassification from the state last offseason where Scotland was bumped down to 3A with Union Pines, while Richmond and Pinecrest compete in the 4A classification.
Another gauge of a rivalry is the lack of parking spots after 7 p.m. for a 7:30 kickoff. If you plan to join the crowd at John W. Williams Stadium, make sure to get there early or plan on a long walk to the stadium.
Through five weeks, I have a 9-4 record. I finally had another perfect week last week, but I’m not celebrating as it was just one game I picked correctly. The two teams I underestimated a few weeks ago return to the field to prove that they are truly up for more praise.
Richmond at Pinecrest
Rivalry or not, this game decided the Sandhills Athletic Conference champion last season. Outside of a fourth-quarter comeback from the Raiders, the Patriots would have claimed the first football conference championship in school history if they would’ve held onto the lead. The last two matchups have been close ones, with the spring 2021 matchup going to overtime. This matchup should be just as exciting, in my opinion.
The Patriots and Raiders come in with a combined 4-5 record after non-conference play, and neither team is pleased with the results of the games they have played against the best teams in the state. With Hoke County surprising Scotland last week, the teams know that these three teams battling for the 4A’s top seed for the playoffs is no longer a two-team race like last year. Pinecrest does have the advantage of having its bye week last week for an extra week to study up on the Raiders. Richmond has been turnover prone this year, and Pinecrest has been opportunistic on the defensive side of the ball, which could play a big part in Friday’s game.
Prediction: Pinecrest 35, Richmond 31.
North Moore at Bartlett Yancey
Mid-Carolina Conference play opens for the Mustangs against a pass-heavy team that could provide challenges for North Moore. Stop me if you’ve heard that last part mentioned before in my picks. Three weeks ago when North Moore took on North Stokes I mentioned how passing could be a test for the Mustangs. But I’m wiser, and so is the North Moore defense as it travels to Yanceyville to take on a very talented offense.
North Moore, like Pinecrest, got an extra week to prepare for the start of conference play, and I think that will make a difference on both sides of the ball, especially for the defense to perfect a plan against what could be the most potent offense it has seen this season.