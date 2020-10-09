FirstTeeSegra

Citi Field in New York is converted into a short-range Top Golf style facility. The look will be similar next weekend at Segra Stadium in Fayetteville, and the First Tee – Sandhills will sponsor a Family Funday next Sunday.

Raise your hand if you’ve ever been to a football game and thought, man, I’d love to hit wedges through those uprights.

Or imagined you could stand at center ring of a hockey court and punch 3-woods into the net.

Or thought about hitting a grand slam out of the baseball stadium with your favorite short iron.

Well, if you’re anything like me, you have! And, lucky for you, next weekend is your chance to check one of those visions off the list.

Segra Stadium, home of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, will be transformed into your ultimate Top Golf experience. Yes, you heard me right – you get to hit golf balls onto the baseball field!

You’ll have the chance to play a 9-hole, target course built around the perimeter of the stadium, playing from elevated tee boxes with strategically placed target greens located on the baseball field. Shots will range from 30 to 130 yards and you’ll get three swings to score as most points as possible from every tee box.

Tee times for this never-been-done-before experience are available Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Though, we suggest you reserve a tee time for Sunday, as the fun won’t end there. On Sunday, First Tee – Sandhills takes over and transforms your dream into a Family Funday. Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., your ticket will also give you access to unlimited golf shots at the Golfzilla, Hippo, Alligator and their friends. Plus, photo fun with the Woodpeckers mascot, Bunker, play time in kid zone and a special gift.

So, decide which four of you will play the 9-hole Top Golf style course, register for your tee time, then, round up the rest of your family and friends for this unique golf-baseball experience.

Grab your tee time by visiting the Fayetteville Woodpeckers website at milb.com/fayetteville.

You can find me, next Sunday, hanging out with the animals in a bright green T-shirt. Make sure to stop by and say hi!

Who’s in?

Courtney Stiles is the executive director of First Tee – Sandhills. Contact her at cstiles@thefirstteesandhills.org.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Sign Up
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

Get 24-7 digital-only access and support award-winning community journalism. This gives you access to thepilot.com and its electronic replica edition.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

As a print subscriber , you also receive unlimited digital access. You can do that here. For any problems, call our customer service number at 910-693-2487 or 693-2488.

Free access for current print subscribers
Get Started

Home Delivery

Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday with home delivery. Your home delivery subscription also includes unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days