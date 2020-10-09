Raise your hand if you’ve ever been to a football game and thought, man, I’d love to hit wedges through those uprights.
Or imagined you could stand at center ring of a hockey court and punch 3-woods into the net.
Or thought about hitting a grand slam out of the baseball stadium with your favorite short iron.
Well, if you’re anything like me, you have! And, lucky for you, next weekend is your chance to check one of those visions off the list.
Segra Stadium, home of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, will be transformed into your ultimate Top Golf experience. Yes, you heard me right – you get to hit golf balls onto the baseball field!
You’ll have the chance to play a 9-hole, target course built around the perimeter of the stadium, playing from elevated tee boxes with strategically placed target greens located on the baseball field. Shots will range from 30 to 130 yards and you’ll get three swings to score as most points as possible from every tee box.
Tee times for this never-been-done-before experience are available Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Though, we suggest you reserve a tee time for Sunday, as the fun won’t end there. On Sunday, First Tee – Sandhills takes over and transforms your dream into a Family Funday. Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., your ticket will also give you access to unlimited golf shots at the Golfzilla, Hippo, Alligator and their friends. Plus, photo fun with the Woodpeckers mascot, Bunker, play time in kid zone and a special gift.
So, decide which four of you will play the 9-hole Top Golf style course, register for your tee time, then, round up the rest of your family and friends for this unique golf-baseball experience.
Grab your tee time by visiting the Fayetteville Woodpeckers website at milb.com/fayetteville.
You can find me, next Sunday, hanging out with the animals in a bright green T-shirt. Make sure to stop by and say hi!
Who’s in?
Courtney Stiles is the executive director of First Tee – Sandhills. Contact her at cstiles@thefirstteesandhills.org.