Women’s Golf Day has named the recipients of its 2021 Inspire Action awards, presented to facilities and persons who have best exemplified the spirit of Women’s Golf Day.
This year’s recipients for the most spirited locations are North Carolina’s Pinehurst Resort & Country Club and Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Guidonia RM, Italy.
“The success of WGD at both Pinehurst and Marco Simone was outstanding, both of which have been hosting WGD events since 2016,” said Elisa Gaudet, founder of Women’s Golf Day. “It is our hope that more and more facilities around the globe will be inspired and motivated to host an event on June 7, 2022—Women’s Golf Day.”
Lavinia Biagiotti, owner of Marco Simone, the host course for the 2023 Ryder Cup, said, “I am so grateful to receive the WGD Inspire Action Award and to share it with my team. We are fully committed at every level to engage, empower, and support women through golf in accordance with our motto “Playing the Future.”
In 2021, Gabby Weiss, Head Golf Professional for Pinehurst Country Club, safely hosted 120 women at her course despite the challenges of the pandemic.
“On behalf of Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, I am thrilled to accept this award,” Weiss stated. “Growing women's golf at our facility has been a goal of mine since I started in 2018. We have created so many new golfers and connected them with new friends & avenues to play the game at the ‘Cradle of American Golf.’”
Honored in the individual impact category were Tom Addis, CEO of the Southern California PGA, and Jill Spiegel, Senior Vice President of Merchandising for PGA TOUR Superstore.
Addis said, “I am humbled by the award and recognition for doing what I love to do, always. I'll do my best to continue to support WGD.”
“Tom was instrumental in arranging for PGA professionals to receive Member Service Requirement (MSR) credits for participating in various WGD programs,” explained Gaudet. “Jill and PGA Tour Superstores have been wonderful partners and worked especially hard to offer an array of WGD-branded products for consumers. PGA Tour Superstores have hosted WGD events in all 50 stores since 2016. They actively engage women throughout the year with fittings, instruction and events.”
The WGD Inspire Action award itself marks a new partnership with Prestige Flag and beautifully framed pin flags are the awards.
For clubs and courses looking to host a WGD event, online registration and additional information may be found at www.womensgolfday.com/register/.