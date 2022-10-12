0E7A6282.jpeg

North Moore’s offensive line blocks against Seaforth at home last week. The Mustangs host Cummings Friday, with the winner taking a late lead for the Mid-Carolina Conference title race.

 Lynn Pennington/Special to The Pilot

A lot has changed in the last four years for the North Moore football program. Senior quarterback Carson Brady remembers the times when he was a JV player brought up to varsity for Friday games, and the environment at Vergil Shamberger Stadium was dead.

“My freshman year, it was boring when we got pulled up to varsity because there wasn’t anybody into it,” Brady said. “Now it’s enjoyable to play football. People come to watch you and holler and stuff like that. You get into it a lot better.”

Pinedrest vs Richmond 05.jpeg

Pinecrest quarterback Mason Konen (11) receives the snap against Richmond in a game earlier this season. 
HSFB-Union Pines v Richmond

Union Pines Vikings Damon Bremer (22) drops Richmond Raiders quarterback Emoni McBride (5) for a sack last week.

