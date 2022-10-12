A lot has changed in the last four years for the North Moore football program. Senior quarterback Carson Brady remembers the times when he was a JV player brought up to varsity for Friday games, and the environment at Vergil Shamberger Stadium was dead.
“My freshman year, it was boring when we got pulled up to varsity because there wasn’t anybody into it,” Brady said. “Now it’s enjoyable to play football. People come to watch you and holler and stuff like that. You get into it a lot better.”
Like the program in the last two seasons, the home environment for the Mustangs has ramped up, and the one of the biggest matchups of the season now happens on home turf for North Moore with Cummings coming for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday.
“Our guys are very excited to play this ballgame. It’s got conference championship implications. Neither one of us will lock up the conference championship with the game on Friday, but it goes a long way toward doing that,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said. “Our guys are excited about the opportunity and especially being at home.”
Both teams sit at 3-0 in the Mid-Carolina Conference standings, just like last season when the Mustangs traveled to Burlington and lost 36-28. The scars from that loss are still fresh in the minds of North Moore’s returning players.
That loss cost the Mustangs a conference title, which would be the program’s first since 1996. The goal still remains entering this week’s matchup.
“I’ve been preparing since we lost to them last year,” Brady said. “That’s been haunting me the whole time. I’m ready to put a banner up on the wall in the gym.”
Standing in North Moore’s way is a Cummings squad that looks different than the Cavaliers it faced off with last season. One constant is junior Jonathan Paylor, a four-star recruit, who is one of the top players in the state according to most scouting services for the 2024 class.
Paylor accounted for three touchdowns last season in the win over North Moore, and has scored four touchdowns through six games for Cummings (4-2).
“Last year I remember the speed they had and the amount of big plays they had,” senior linebacker Parker King said. “We just look to limit them this Friday.
“We need to tackle well in space.”
Helping the offensive load this season for the Cavs are sophomore quarterback Johnniyus Sharpe with 842 yards passing and seven touchdowns, and senior running back Marione Enoch with 390 yards rushing and two scores.
“Offensively, they are explosive, just like they were last year. They’ve got some guys that when they touch the football in space they’re really, really dangerous. They do a good job of getting them the football in different ways,” Carrouth said. “Defensively, they look a lot different up front. They don’t have as many big guys as they did last year, but, man, they are so quick and they’re physical when they get there.”
North Moore (7-0) was forced to adjust on the fly in last year’s matchup, throwing the ball more in that game than in any other contest last fall. The size of Cummings’ defensive line led to the shift, but North Moore will continue to attempt to run the ball when possible this week.
“The key for us is to be patient with what we do and understand four yards is a great football play,” Carrouth said. “We really put a lot of focus and time into our offensive line and that group is playing really good football right now. We need them to go out and dominate a football game.”
A heavy dose of running the ball was a struggle for Cummings earlier in the season, when Southern Alamance rushed for 411 yards in the 58-28 tromping of the Cavaliers.
Patriots Take on Scotland
Now in the lead in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings, no hiccups the rest of the way could lead Pinecrest to its first outright football conference title in school history. The 1972 team finished the year in a share for the conference title with Scotland.
The Patriots and Scots face off Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Southern Pines. Pinecrest has won four straight games in the series, after losing the previous eight matchups.
Scotland (4-3, 2-1 Sandhills) is coming off a bye week, and the matchup before the week off was a 49-14 win at Union Pines. The Scots’ offense has been the highest scoring of any team in the conference this season.
Led by junior quarterback Carter Revelle, Scotland’s balanced offense has passed for 917 yards and seven touchdowns behind the junior. Revelle also has thrown seven interceptions.
The quarterback’s top targets so far this season include seniors Izeem Graham and Cadyn Graves. Both have four touchdown receptions, and Graham has 457 yards receiving.
Senior running back Patrick Primus has rushed for 633 yards and 10 scores.
One area that teams have been able to exploit against the Scots is their defense. Union Pines had one of its best offensive showings of the season against the Scots, and Pinecrest (5-2, 3-0 Sandhills) is coming off its second-highest scoring game of the season against Lee County.
Pinecrest’s offense was nearly back to full strength against the Yellow Jackets with the season-opening starter Nahjiir Seagraves making an appearance coming off his injury.
Vikings, Bucks Face Off
Both teams playing in Cameron on Friday are fighting for their postseason lives. Hoke County finds itself on the fringe of the 4A playoff bubble, and Union Pines needs at least a pair of wins to win its way back into the 3A playoff scene.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday for Union Pines’ senior night.
Hoke County (4-4, 2-2 Sandhills) has had an up-and-down season, with wins coming against Scotland and Southern Lee in conference play, and also a nine-point loss to Lee County.
The Bucks’ offense is led by one of the state’s top rushers. Senior Ethan Wallace has rushed for 1,305 yards, good enough for ninth-highest in the state this season, and he has scored 18 rushing touchdowns to go along with two receiving scores. Moved from quarterback last season to receiver this year, senior Warren Avery is a threat to score each time he touches the ball. He has five touchdowns this season, and played a big role in the Bucks toppling Scotland in Laurinburg this season. Sophomore quarterback Brandon Saunders has passed for 1,132 yards.
Last week against Richmond, Union Pines (2-5, 0-3 Sandhills) hung around with big plays from its offense. Senior quarterback Ben Finkelstein has accounted for 15 touchdowns, either passing or rushing this season, and added a pair through the air against the Raiders.
Hoke County claimed a 52-12 win in Raeford last year over the Vikings.
