Pinecrest football coach Nick Eddins made sure after the Sandhills Athletic Conference opening win over Richmond that there was no celebration for claiming a conference title after defeating the Raiders. There won’t be one following Friday’s game either, but the winner between Pinecrest and Lee County will have a step up on the other team in the conference standings with three games left in the regular season.
The final two undefeated teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference face off Friday in Sanford at 7:30 p.m.
Pinecrest (4-2, 2-0 Sandhills) makes its second trip to Lee County in as many weeks, fresh off a 45-6 win at Southern Lee last week, while Lee County (6-0, 2-0 Sandhills) comes into the matchup with the Patriots off a bye week.
A key to success the Patriots see when facing Lee County is slowing down junior running back Bradley Brown, who currently is the second-leading rusher in the state with 1,264 yards and 14 scores to go with it.
“I think they are really physical and they’ve got a really good running back who has rushed for about 1,300 yards, so they are going to get after you up front,” Eddins said. “The quarterback manages the game really, really well and they don’t turn the ball over. Defensively they are a little bit multiple. They run, they hit and they do a good job of getting you in space.”
Moore County got a glimpse of what Brown and the Yellow Jacket offense is capable of earlier this season in a 59-0 tromping of Union Pines to open the conference slate for both teams.
Senior quarterback Mark Schlesinger has passed for 527 yards this season and three touchdowns. To aid Brown in the running game, Lee County also uses senior linebacker Dayreon Jennings in short-yardage situations, and he has rushed for 238 yards on 20 carries and has scored eight times.
Lee County is gifted out wide with receivers Kendal Morris, a Southern Lee transfer, Jayden Hill and Isaiah Peoples.
The Pinecrest defense, since the second half of the Grimsley game, has seemed to turn the corner in recent weeks.
“We’ve definitely improved our effort. I’ve seen a lot more hats to the football and team tackling is getting better. Everyone’s understanding their assignments and getting a clear vision of what’s going on,” senior linebacker Emilio Najm said.
Eddins has seen a better collective effort in recent weeks from his defense, including holding Southern Lee to its lowest scoring game of the season.
“We’re growing. We’ve come leaps and bounds since Week 1. We’re tackling a lot better, and we’re getting to the ball a lot better. They’re understanding their assignments and getting to their gaps and getting off gaps a lot better,” Eddins said. “That’s what we’re going to have to do to take that running back down. He’s the main part of their offense. I told the boys this morning that we’ve got to get 11 hats to the ball.”
Pinecrest’s offense will get quarterback Mason Konen back this week from his suspension, and the offense turned around an efficient showing with backup Cody Hansen in the win last week.
Looking to win its second straight road win in a row for the first time this season, the Patriots seem to have found a rhythm on the road to stay locked in even when away from home turf.
“It’s more regimented when you go on the road. You eat pregame meal, you get your stuff and get on the bus. There’s not very much down time about it, and I think our kids are handling it a lot better than maybe they were earlier in the season,” Eddins said. “I’ve seen a big, drastic change the last couple of weeks with their focus.”
Pinecrest wore down Lee County in the second half in last year’s 34-14 win at home. Najm expects that the Patriots’ conditioning could play a factor this Friday as well.
Mustangs, Seaforth Face Off For First Time in Football
Adding in homecoming to the chaos of a typical game week, there’s a lot of distractions for North Moore ahead of its contest against Seaforth, playing its first season of varsity football this fall. A major matchup next week against Cummings looms for the Mustangs, but they have shown they can stay focused in a trap game situation.
“This week is kind of one of those trap games because there’s so many distractions in the homecoming week. So many things to take your mind off the task at hand, which is to go and win a football game,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said. “We’re looking to block out all the noise, block out all the distractions.”
North Moore (6-0, 2-0 Mid-Carolina) hosts Seaforth (2-5, 2-1 Mid-Carolina) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Being a first-year program, Carrouth has seen a very disciplined Hawks team on film, starting with their offense led by quarterback Joshua Brown.
“First and foremost, I really like their scheme. I think offensively they do a really good job of running buck sweep, they run a lot of belly and then they’ve got an athletic quarterback who can boot off of both of those and get out in space to make things happen,” Carrouth said. “They do a lot of different changes of their formations, which is going to require us to think a lot this week to make sure we are locked in with where we are going to line up.”
The Hawks run out of the shotgun formation with a spread offense look, but still keep the same power run Wing-T principles.
North Moore’s defense comes into the game as the No. 1 scoring defense in the state at the 1A classification at just under nine points per game allowed through six games. For the Mustangs, the defensive output isn’t for the glory of just one or two players, but the selflessness leads to individual success.
“I really like the fact that nobody on the defense, and nobody on our team is selfish right now. It’s all about doing their job, and all about being in the right spot to where they’re supposed to be and good things are going to happen off of that,” Carrouth said. “We’ve had games where certain guys shined, and that’s because other guys were in the right spot and doing things that needed to happen to make sure that the one guy got to shine that week.”
A win could give North Moore a 7-0 start to the season in back-to-back seasons.
Raiders Visit Vikings
A statewide power comes to Cameron for a second straight week with Richmond facing Union Pines. Kickoff at Union Pines is set for 7:30 p.m.
Union Pines (2-4, 0-2 Sandhills) built some momentum in the first half, and even some aspects in the second half during its loss to Scotland at home last week, and Richmond (3-4, 2-1 Sandhills) comes into the matchup looking to keep track of the leaders in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.
Richmond’s offense has been very balanced through the first seven games of the season behind senior quarterback Emoni McBride and running back Taye Spencer. Spencer has been the leading rusher and receiver for the offense this season with 795 yards on the ground, another 195 through the air and 11 total touchdowns. McBride has passed for seven scores and 782 yards.
Union Pines had its best rushing game in conference play last week with more than 200 yards rushing total, including 120 yards from Caleb Milton in the second half.
Richmond defeated Union Pines, 69-6, last season.
