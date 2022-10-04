DSC_2134.jpeg

Pinecrest nose guard John Luke Taylor (90) chases after Middle Creek’s quarterback at home earlier this season. Pinecrest takes on Lee County for the Sandhills Athletic Conference lead Friday in Sanford.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Pinecrest football coach Nick Eddins made sure after the Sandhills Athletic Conference opening win over Richmond that there was no celebration for claiming a conference title after defeating the Raiders. There won’t be one following Friday’s game either, but the winner between Pinecrest and Lee County will have a step up on the other team in the conference standings with three games left in the regular season.

The final two undefeated teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference face off Friday in Sanford at 7:30 p.m.

0E7A0226.jpeg

North Moore’s Nate Dyer (4) wraps up a Jordan-Matthews player for a tackle last week in Siler City. North Moore takes on Seaforth at home Friday.

