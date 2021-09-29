Coming off a loss where a two-score lead was not enough on the road last week, there is no sign of the Pinecrest football team sulking entering practice this week in preparation for Southern Lee at home Friday at 7:30 p.m.
North Moore also plays at home Friday, while Scotland, Union Pines’ scheduled opponent this week, is in COVID-19 quarantine.
Taking on one of the teams currently struggling at the bottom of the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings, the Patriots’ coaching staff wanted to make sure the team kept its focus.
“The focus has been great, but we’ve emphasized as coaches to make sure we came in upbeat,” Curtin said. “Making sure that everything the coaches exuded would be transferred to the players. There’s an opportunity to not perform and feel sorry for ourselves, but we have not seen that.”
That message of focus and finishing is something some of the leaders of the defense have taken to heart.
“We are going to keep on grinding like we do in practice and never give up,” senior defensive lineman Will Brock said.
Brock has eight tackles for loss, including six sacks in the first five games of the season.
“I like to bring my speed and my aggression,” Brock said. “I just like to get back there every time to make it easier for our linebackers and secondary.”
Pinecrest (3-2, 0-1 Sandhills) led Richmond 21-7 at halftime last Friday before falling 28-21 to the Raiders. Now Southern Lee (0-4, 0-1 Sandhills) comes to town for homecoming.
While the loss was the second in a row for the Patriots, lessons have come out of the two defeats that Curtin hopes will be lessons moving forward this season.
“It just took us too long to readjust to it. We need more than just our special team to ignite us. It’s got to be all three facets of the game that have to ignite us,” Curtin said.
Through four games, Southern Lee has less than 600 yards of total offense as a team, according to MaxPreps. Most of those yards are from senior quarterback Joshua Stone with 156 yards rushing and 133 yards passing. He also has a rushing score.
Christian Matthews has a rushing score to his credit this season as a handful of running backs have taken handoffs this season.
Defensively, Curtin sees Southern Lee providing a challenge up front as the Patriots look to establish its run game.
“They’re going to stack the box with four down linemen,” Curtin said. “We really need to work on our young offensive linemen and this is a good opportunity. We’re going to continue to run the ball like we have been.”
Pinecrest has won six games in a row in the series with the Cavaliers. The last win for Southern Lee over Pinecrest came in 2007.
North Moore Eyes 6-0 Start Against Jordan-Matthews
Coming off a big win at home last week, North Moore continues to seek perfection, both in its overall record, and also with how it plays this week hosting a struggling Jordan-Matthews team Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“We are not close to our potential yet. We’ve played some good ball at points and over stretches, but we haven’t reached our potential yet and that’s what we keep striving for,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said.
Some of that goes to costly penalties and turnovers in the win last Friday, Carrouth said.
“We’ve got to limit turnovers. We’re turning the football over, we had two the other night and two of those types of things can’t happen,” he said. Some dumb penalties crept back in.”
North Moore (5-0, 1-0 Mid-Carolina) locked down Bartlett Yancey at home last week, holding the Bucs down to eight points. Jordan-Matthews (0-5, 0-1 Mid-Carolina) lost its conference opener on the road at Chatham Central, 21-7, for the first loss to its cross-county rival in football since 1969, according to football historian Reuben Davis.
In the conference-opening win, North Moore’s defense held the Bucs in check, and one play broke up the shutout North Moore was working on. Despite that, Carrouth saw the defensive side of the ball improve.
“They had 120 yards of total offense the other night and 62 of it was on that single run,” Carrouth said. “You’re talking about a starting group that gave up 50 yards of total offense to a team that was averaging 40-something points a game. That’s pretty good.”
The Jets under first-year head coach Ryan Johnson, have scored two touchdowns all season, and have allowed opponents to score 48 points per game on average. The struggles go beyond this year with a 14-game losing streak dating back to October 2019.
Senior Calvin Schwartz and sophomore Kelton Fuquay were splitting time at quarterback, according to what Johnson told the Chatham News and Record before the season. The offense also features running back Rayshawn Alston and a versatile weapon in Dallas Richardson.
Defensively senior defensive end Toren Korpela and freshman Trevor Woods play a part on the defensive line and Tyler Poe is a leader at linebacker.
“I do see them as a rival for us. I think their guys are going to come in here fired up and are going to play really hard against us,” Carrouth said.
North Moore has lost the last seven matchups against the Jets, dating back to 2004. The series resumes this year after the 2010 season was the last time the teams played against each other.
