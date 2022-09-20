Senior Hunter Neifert is very matter of fact when he says he’s tired of losing.
After two losses in non-conference play for the Pinecrest football team, the start of Sandhills Athletic Conference play this week marks the start of the second half of the season when a loss could derail the team’s goal of claiming the school’s first football conference title.
“This is where it matters. You’ve got to win. You can’t lose now,” Neifert said. “I’m hoping for no losses. I don’t want to lose no more.”
To open conference play this season, the only team that has consistently been able to beat Pinecrest the last nine years — Richmond — comes to Southern Pines. The Patriots are searching for their first conference title, while the Raiders eye a fifth straight league crown this season.
“The kids are excited about conference play, not just Richmond, but playing the local teams and having a chance to go after a conference championship, the first one in school history,” Pinecrest coach Nick Eddins said. “We’ve got to start with the gold standard. You’ve got to play them sometime, you might as well play them first, right?”
Pinecrest (2-2) and Richmond (2-3, 1-0 Sandhills) kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and if history continues from the recent results in the series, another thriller is set to happen.
While Richmond is 41-3 all-time against Pinecrest, the last two meetings have been decided by one touchdown each, including a 42-35 win in overtime in the spring 2021 season, and a comeback 28-21 win over the Patriots last fall. Pinecrest’s last win over Richmond came in 2013.
“Never give up. The past two years we’ve been beating them by what, two touchdowns at halftime? We started to give up because we were up, so we’ve got to stay on them and keep going,” Neifert said.
The Patriots come off a bye week that allowed for injured players to nurse themselves back to full strength, as well as use the extra week to plan for the Raiders.
“It’s more for injury standpoint than just Richmond. Of course we got some extra days to possibly prepare for them and get healthy, and that certainly helps you,” Eddins said.
Richmond is in a historic football season, for the wrong reasons. This year’s Raiders’ squad has seemed to right the ship after the first 0-3 start to a season in school history with a trio of losses to Mount Tabor, Butler and Cardinal Gibbons to open the season. After scoring two touchdowns total through the first three weeks of the season, Richmond is averaging 33 points per game in the two wins over South View and Southern Lee.
“They’ve got a great running back and they like giving him the ball obviously. He’s a short to the ground, tough, fast runner and they’ve got some guys that make some plays in the passing game. The quarterback does a pretty good job throwing certain rounds and he can run the ball too,” Eddins said. “On defense, they can move and come after you pretty good. They’ve got pretty decent size on the defensive line, their linebackers are really fast and they’ve got some great guys in the secondary that can cover and come down and tackle.”
Senior quarterback Emoni McBride has moved to his new position, and has thrown the ball nearly 100 times through the first five games, and has passed for 528 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for two scores.
As for the running game, the Raiders have depended mostly on senior Taye Spencer with his 522 yards and four rushing scores. He is also the team’s top pass catcher with 11 receptions and a pair of receiving touchdowns.
The Raiders’ defense is anchored around a pair of sophomores who have made an impact so far this season. Outside linebacker Bobby Little has 26 tackles this season and five tackles for loss. Included in that number are four sacks and he has forced two fumbles. Joe Parsons is the team’s leading tackler with 29 stops and five tackles for loss.
In the secondary, senior Messiah Shaw has a pair of interceptions.
Mustangs Hit the Road to Open Mid-Carolina Conference Play
Coming off the bye week to enter Mid-Carolina Conference play, North Moore’s top-ranked defense will face off one of the top passing attacks in the state through the early portion of the season.
North Moore’s (4-0) defense is the tops in 1A football statistically, averaging its opponents to score 4.75 points per game. Last time out, the Mustangs allowed a first-quarter touchdown to West Columbus, but that was the last of the scoring allowed.
Bartlett Yancey (4-1, 1-0 Mid-Carolina) sophomore quarterback Will Modlin has passed for at least 241 yards in every game this season, including a season-high 307 yards and five touchdowns in Week 2 against McMichael. He has the third-highest passing yards total at 1,349 and 19 touchdowns among 2A quarterbacks.
Modlin’s top two receivers are Jaylen Neal with 646 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Maurice Thomas with 379 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Buccaneers will put the ball on the ground on occasion, led by senior running back Deonte Slade with 435 yards and three scores.
Senior Jakoby Cassleman leads the defense with 45 tackles, seven for loss, to go with his four interceptions and one fumble recovery.
North Moore defeated Bartlett Yancey 26-8 at home last year.
