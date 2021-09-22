While the end of the season is six months away and Sandhills Athletic Conference play is just now starting for the Pinecrest football team, there’s a certain playoff feel around its road matchup Friday at Richmond.
In a way, it’s like a play-in game for the Patriots and Raiders as two of the three 4A teams in the conference, with a win giving a team a leg up in the playoff seeding process out of the Sandhills.
“Not like they are disrespectful to us, but they don’t believe we’re on their level right now. That’s by virtue of them having a few years of winning against us,” Pinecrest coach Bob Curtin said. “We’ve got to turn the tide.”
Both teams are returning to action after off weeks, Pinecrest’s bye week was planned, but Richmond missed out on a homecoming game against Southern Lee due to its opponents being in COVID-19 protocol.
The off week has allowed the Patriots to recover and regroup. Pinecrest now has three quarterbacks in the mix after starter Brodie Karres suffered a season-ending injury against Grimsley last time out.
Sophomore Mason Konen, senior Robert Hyder and junior Luke Tew all have practiced behind center in preparation for conference play.
“We’re going to put him in a position this week to be successful,” Curtin said, speaking generally of all three passers. “If it comes down to the wire and we need a play, well then he understands he has to do what he can do.”
The offense has been retooled through the off week to help out the corral of inexperienced quarterbacks as they enter conference play.
“We changed our offensive scheme to help the quarterbacks,” senior athlete Samet Cobb said. “We’ve been working with them, they’ve been doing great and at this point we have to work with what we’ve got.”
Pinecrest’s defense has allowed a touch more than 17 points per game to its first four opponents, and will be tasked to stop a Richmond offense that has scored 33 points per game through the first four games.
Senior quarterback Kellan Hood has emerged as a dual-threat weapon for the Raiders with 426 yards rushing and 416 yards passing, and nine total touchdowns. Junior Taye Spencer makes a 1-2 punch in the running game for the Raiders with 300 yards and four scores.
On defense, J.D. Lampley has collected 10 tackles for loss, including three sacks, for the Raiders’ defense.
“What I’ve seen from Richmond is Richmond football,” Curtin said. “They are tough, they are strong and they are athletic. They play within themselves and they’re going to come right at us.”
Richmond’s nonconference schedule has been one of the toughest in the state with matchups against Mount Tabor, Butler, Cardinal Gibbons and South View, and the Raiders enter conference play with a 3-1 record.
Richmond is 40-3 all-time against Pinecrest, including a 42-35 win in overtime in the spring against the Patriots. Pinecrest’s last win over Richmond came in 2013.
Undefeated Mustangs, Bartlett Yancey Open Mid-Carolina Play
To open play in a new conference, North Moore opens against one of the top teams in the new league hosting 2A opponent Bartlett Yancey Friday.
Just like last time out brought on the toughest opponent to date for the Mustangs with a 22-18 win at West Columbus before the bye week, the Buccaneers present the newest and biggest challenge.
“I’ve got three or four different game films on them and have seen people defend them in a lot of ways, and nothing has really worked,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said. “It’s definitely a tall task for our guys, but I’m excited about seeing where we match up.”
Bartlett Yancey is coming off a 44-22 win over Graham to open Mid-Carolina Conference play last Friday night. Through four games this season, the Buccaneers have held their opponents to 11 points per game on average this season, while also scoring nearly 50 points per game.
With a balanced offense, the amount of athletes and variations of the offense looks to bring the toughest week of preparation for North Moore.
“They do a great job of getting their athletes in space and be able to create favorable matchups for them through a million different formations,” Carrouth said. “They’re not as big as some of the teams we have played through the first four games, but they are very technically sound and they have a lot of guys that can run.”
Senior quarterback Brendan Nunnally has accounted for nine total touchdowns in the last three games this season, and has passed for 128 yards per game through the air. Sophomore Jaylen Neal has been a top target of Nunnally with eight receptions for 175 yards and three touchdowns.
The backfield features senior Jayquan Morton with 235 yards on the ground and five touchdowns, junior Donte Slade with 189 yards and a pair of touchdown passes and senior Davon Lipscomb with 173 yards and two touchdowns.
Junior linebacker Logan Church has 30 tackles and 5 ½ sacks on the season for the defense that has forced nine turnovers.
With one team guaranteed to lose its first game of the season in the contest, Carrouth said his team has come in focused to keep its perfect record going.
“We’ve done a great job in the nonconference, but it’s really important that we follow through and do the exact same thing on the conference piece of the schedule,” Carrouth said. “We’ve got to realize that we’ve got to keep getting better. We’ve got to stay locked in and play as hard as we can play.”
Vikings Return Home Against Graham
Jumping into Sandhills Athletic Conference play last week in a loss on the road, Union Pines returns home to close out the nonconference portion of the schedule to take on Graham Friday.
Last time out, Lee County handed Union Pines a 42-0 loss in Sanford, while Graham lost 44-22 to Bartlett Yancey to open Mid-Carolina Conference play.
This game was added onto the schedule after Union Pines lost its first game of the season due to COVID-19 protocol.
Graham comes into the matchup 2-2 overall and has passed the ball at a high rate with senior quarterback Dexter Flood. Through four games, he has tossed for more than 1,000 yards with 10 passing scores.
He has relied heavily on two targets, junior Khavarie Hgihtower and senior Makhi Enoch, have collected nearly all of the yards and all 10 touchdowns through the air.
The Red Devils’ defense has allowed 29.5 points per game to opponents.
After being held to 150 yards in the loss, Union Pines was shut out against Lee County for the first time since its 68-0 loss to the Yellow Jackets in October 2017.
